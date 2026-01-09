Canadian VC’s perfect storm, BC’s roaming robo-barns, and a CES tech check

#1. A new RBCx report found that 2025 was the worst year for Canadian VC fundraising since when?
According to the report, 2025 was the worst year for total dollars raised since 2016. It also had the fewest funds closed since 2018.
The report states that 21 Canadian VC funds collectively raised nearly $2.1 billion CAD from limited partners last year. The drop means there is less investment capital available today for domestic tech startups from fewer local firms.
#2. Fill in the blank: Claude chatbot maker Anthropic is planning a new raise that will reportedly ____ its $183-billion USD valuation.
The multibillion-dollar fundraise would reportedly nearly double the OpenAI competitor’s valuation, to $350-billion USD.
The $10-billion USD round could close within weeks, although the size and terms could change, according to The Wall Street Journal.
#3. What is the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute’s new AI for Earth initiative?
AI for Earth is a scholarship open nationwide to any Canadian post-secondary student studying environmental science, meteorology, or a related field.
The program offers fully funded access to AI literacy training tailored to the field of environmental and atmospheric science.
#4. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a blog last week that we need to stop thinking of AI as “slop” and instead as what?
Nadella wrote on his personal blog that we need to “get beyond the arguments of slop vs sophistication” and think of AI as “bicycles for the mind,” alluding to Steve Jobs’ description of the computer.
“What matters is not the power of any given model, but how people choose to apply it to achieve their goals,” Nadella wrote.
#5. Why does BC farmer Dave Semmelink use a moving robotic barn for his chickens?
Semmelink said his roving barn gave his chickens constant access to fresh grass, evenly distributed their manure, and the exercise resulted in better quality meat.
Semmelink was able to purchase the gadget thanks to an Innovate BC program that has awarded just over $4.5 million in grants to 80 farm projects across the province in the past year.
#6. Ottawa’s Bouchard Industries built a prototype of The Basic Phone, a device with only 512MB of RAM and a 1-GHz processor, putting it on par with what device?
The specs of The Basic Phone prototype are equivalent to a Samsung Galaxy Pocket 2 from 2014.
Founder Eric Bouchard unveiled his Canadian creation, a “dumbphone” that’s not too dumb or too smart, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.
#7. Which of the following was NOT tech showcased at CES?
As far as BetaKit is aware, a hamster wheel generator was not showcased at CES this week. Unfortunately, “a taint-zapping stick-on” to improve male sexual performance was.
The Verge showed off some of the weirdest tech its team saw at this year’s conference.
#8. What part of Call of Duty, Halo, and other big-name game titles does Vancouver-based co-development studio Sprung Studios work on?
For 20 years, Sprung has supported big-name titles with both user interface (UI) and user experience (UX).
This fall, the studio launched its first public-facing product, an AI tool called Sonar that captures how players around the web feel about games and scores them accordingly.
#9. Ottawa’s Backboard.io said it raised a “substantial” pre-seed round this week to cure large language models of what affliction?
Backboard raised a “substantial” pre-seed round to cure LLMs of their “amnesia.”
Founded by Assent co-founder Rob Imbeault in April 2025, Backboard lets users pack up their AI interactions and plug the “memory” of their chats into more than 2,000 different LLMs, the company claims.
#10. How can Google users get more tech news in their search results?
Preferred Sources, which launched in Canada in December, lets Google Search users customize their “top stories” section to see more news from their preferred media outlets (which hopefully includes BetaKit).
If you want to see BetaKit as one of your preferred sources and ensure you don’t miss out on any of our in-depth and breaking reporting, you can click here and check the box to the right of our publication’s name.
