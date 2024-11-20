Alberta Innovates is the second provincial innovation agency affected by cyberattack this year

A breach affected Invest Nova Scotia in May that resulted in $573,000 in stolen funds.

Provincial Crown corporation Alberta Innovates experienced network issues following a cybersecurity incident earlier this month.

“As our investigation unfolds, we’ll know more.” Dwayne Brunner

As first reported by The Canadian Press, Alberta Innovates spokesperson Dwayne Brunner told BetaKit in an email statement that the network issues were quickly resolved and are being investigated with help from cybersecurity experts. He added that the incident involved unauthorized access to the Alberta Innovates network by a third party.

“The privacy and security of the information we hold are our top priority, and we are working closely with cybersecurity experts, our employees, and our customers,” Brunner said, declining to share more information. “As our investigation unfolds, we’ll know more.”

Alberta Innovates is tasked with supporting innovation in the province through funding programs. As of October 2023, the organization said it managed nearly 1,300 projects in a portfolio valued at $1.33 billion.

The provincial funding agency is now the second of its kind to be successfully breached this year.

An Invest Nova Scotia employee’s email was the subject of a phishing attack this past May, resulting in $573,000 being transferred to an imposter’s bank account in a breach that went undiscovered for two weeks.

In response, the agency worked with the Department of Justice to recoup the funds from a frozen RBC account associated with the breach. Last month, Invest NS told BetaKit it had recovered the majority of the stolen funds barring an “outstanding gap” of $2,500.

Jonathan Gauthier, press secretary for Alberta Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish, told The Canadian Press that the ministry is aware of the Alberta Innovates incident and that its cyber team is providing assistance as needed. BetaKit reached out to Gauthier for comment but did not hear back by press time.

Alberta Innovates has also gone through some executive changes this year. Board chair Tony Williams announced in June that Laura Kilcrease was no longer CEO, effective immediately. A few days later, Williams appointed Michael Mahon as interim CEO on a one-year term. Williams said the leadership change came as the agency was “charting a new course,” adding that new skills and perspectives would be integral to developing a new strategic plan.

