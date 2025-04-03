Trulioo taps former Nuvei exec Vicky Bindra to take over for retiring CEO Steve Munford

Munford, who led the company to unicorn status, will work with Bindra to ensure a smooth transition.

Vancouver-based identity verification platform Trulioo has appointed former Nuvei executive Vicky Bindra as its new CEO, succeeding outgoing leader Steve Munford as he moves into retirement.

Bindra brings experience in senior executive positions at financial giants such as Mastercard and Visa, and most recently served as chief operating and product officer at Montréal-based payments company Nuvei. Trulioo said that Munford will be working closely with Bindra to ensure a smooth transition.

Trulioo CEO Vicky Bindra. Image courtesy Trulioo via its website.

“His deep industry expertise and visionary leadership make him the ideal executive to drive the next phase of innovation and expansion for Trulioo,” Munford said in a statement. “Vicky’s passion for building products and his deep understanding of payments and marketplaces will be instrumental in shaping the future of Trulioo.”

Bindra joined Nuvei as part of a C-suite expansion in 2022 and, according to his LinkedIn, departed this past December shortly after the FinTech company was taken private by American private equity firm Advent International.

At Trulioo, Bindra’s focus will be on accelerating the company’s product innovation and enhancing its global reach, he said in a statement.

“While the regulatory environment and technological enhancements are challenging businesses to onboard and manage customers and transactions safely, there is a need to improve speed and reduce friction and complexity,” Bindra said. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Trulioo to advance the company’s position as The World’s Identity Platform.”

Founded in 2011, Trulioo’s digital platform is meant to help companies verify identities, comply with know-your-customer regulations, and prevent fraud. The company claims it covers 195 countries and checks against more than 6,000 watchlists.

Munford is retiring after leading the company for just over five years. He took on the CEO post from Trulioo co-founder Stephen Ufford in March 2020, when he moved to chair Trulioo’s board. Trulioo said the company strengthened its global presence, expanded its product offerings, and tripled its revenue during Munford’s five years at the helm. The company also became a unicorn under his watch, when it secured a $476-million CAD Series D round at a $2billion CAD valuation in 2021.

Feature image courtesy Trulioo.