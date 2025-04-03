Healthtech startup Vopemed lands $2.29-million pre-seed funding for AI-powered surgery visuals

A mini Montréal healthtech boom may be on the horizon as several early-stage companies attract investment.

Montreal-based healthtech startup Vopemed (previously known as Vope Medical) has obtained $2.29 million CAD in pre-seed funding to back development and clinical testing for Claris, its AI-driven software for enhancing surgery visualization.

Montreal’s Genson Capital led the round with a $1.5-million investment. Investissement Québec (IQ) provided an additional $750,000. The technology could “significantly improve” surgery efficiency and precision, and makes Vopemed “well-positioned to make a lasting impact,” according to Genson’s Jacques Courtois.

Vopemed

Claris aims to upgrade video feed quality for laparoscopic surgeries, which are done with a small incision and a camera-equipped tube, and robot-aided procedures.

Vopemed CEO Amy Lorincz claims this will address “persistent visibility challenges” with minimally invasive surgeries. This theoretically allows for safer and more precise operations. BetaKit has asked for more details of how the technology works.

“This funding validates the need for enhanced surgical visualization and reinforces our mission to bring AI-powered image enhancement into every operating room,” Lorincz said in a statement.

Vopemed plans to use the funding to speed up both the development and clinical validation processes. This includes expanding research and development, widening the software’s use to more clinical applications, and forging stronger relationships with hospitals and individual surgical teams.

Genson has made previous investments in Montreal-area healthtech startups, including regenerative therapy creator Neurenati and stem cell therapy firm Morphocell. The city has also raised its profile through companies like Eli Health, whose at-home hormone measurement technology won a CES 2025 award for innovation.

IQ has made a number of substantial healthcare investments in recent months. It participated in a $43-million funding round for cancer immunotherapy startup Epitopea, while health-oriented VC firm Glen Ventures received $5 million from an IQ-managed fund bankrolled by Québec’s Ministry of Economy, Innovation, and Energy.

There is additional pressure to develop more homegrown and locally managed technology in light of US tariffs. While growing companies like Toronto’s PocketHealth have received expanded funding in the past year, international giants like AstraZeneca have swooped in to acquire Canadian brands.

Image courtesy Jafar Ahmed via Unsplash.