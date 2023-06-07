A|I: The AI Times – Public letter escalation: Bengio & Hinton sign another warning

Plus: Canadian AI computing startup Tenstorrent and LG partner to build chips.

The AI Times is a weekly newsletter covering the biggest AI, machine learning, big data, and automation news from around the globe.

If you want to read A|I before anyone else, make sure to subscribe using the form at the bottom of this page.

Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, and Sam Altman are among the signatories of a new, one sentence, public letter that reads: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”

Canadian AI computer design startup Tenstorrent said on Tuesday it was partnering with South Korea's consumer electronics firm LG Electronics Inc to build chips that power smart TVs, automotive products and data centers.

LG will initially use Tenstorrent's AI chip blueprint to design its own chips, but the partnership is more strategic, said David Bennett, Tenstorrent's chief customer officer.

Long-time Canadian technology startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to $75 million CAD for startups that use artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

In the heart of Toronto, the 7th annual Toronto Machine Learning Summit (TMLS) is a one-of-a-kind experience that will ignite your imagination. Networking takes center stage, providing you with the perfect platform to connect with industry leaders, visionary thinkers, and like-minded innovators leading Canada's ML teams.

Engage in captivating roundtable discussions, where diverse perspectives collide, leading to groundbreaking insights. Dive into hands-on workshops specifically designed to empower you with the practical skills and knowledge needed to leverage Generative AI and LLM's in your projects.

Explore Canada's finest use-case presentations, showcasing the remarkable potential of these technologies alongside technical hands-on workshops. Unleash your creativity, ignite your passion, and be part of shaping the future of ML/AI in Canada at TMLS2023.

Join us today.

Stability AI became a $1 billion company with the help of a viral AI text-to-image generator and — per interviews with more than 30 people — some misleading claims from founder Emad Mostaque.

With Collision’s long-term future in Toronto still uncertain, efforts are mounting for a British Columbia alternative, as multiple Vancouver organizations have begun exploring the idea of luring Collision to the city.

Google is investing in Runway, a New York–based startup that lets customers generate video from text descriptions using artificial intelligence it pioneered, at a valuation of around $1.5 billion including the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A newly-launched website shows that Cube Business Media, the company behind Canadian tech events like SAAS NORTH, TechExit.io, and Tech Talent North, plans to launch a new tech event in Vancouver called INNOVATEwest in 2024.

40 women founders from 25 different countries share their views for other women entrepreneurs fundraising.

OpenAI is looking to fix AI “hallucinations,” when an AI fabricates a statement and presents it as fact, with a newer method for training artificial intelligence models.

OpenAI’s potential new strategy for fighting the fabrications: Train AI models to reward themselves for each individual, correct step of reasoning when they’re arriving at an answer, instead of just rewarding a correct final conclusion.

A recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, found that the number of VC deals in 2022 dropped by 12 percent year-over-year, while the total amount invested declined by 34 percent.

Companies like BrainBox AI are now using AI to make HVAC systems more predictive and intelligent.

The AI-driven systems use numerous factors including outside weather, forecasts, the type and cost of energy being used at different times, emissions from that energy, and occupancy to optimize a building’s energy usage and to lower emissions.

Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive $300 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities throughout Vancouver and to develop a “state-of-the-art” biotech campus featuring a preclinical antibody-development facility.

“Grandma locked me in an oven at 230 degrees when I was just 21 months old,” the cherubic baby with giant blue eyes and a floral headband says in the TikTok video.

The baby, who speaks in an adorably childish voice atop the plaintive melody of Dylan Mathew‘s “Love Is Gone,” identifies herself as Rody Marie Floyd, a little girl who lived with her mother and grandmother in Mississippi. She recounts that one day, she was hungry and wouldn’t stop crying, prompting her grandmother to put her in the oven, leading to her death.

“Please follow me so more people know my true story,” the baby says at the end of the video.

Toronto-based BenchSci, which helps pharmaceutical firms accelerate research and development using artificial intelligence, has secured $95 million CAD in Series D funding.



