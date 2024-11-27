Workers are embracing AI faster than employers can keep up

Research finds that training is essential for success adoption in the workplace.

There is an urgent need for employers to establish clear policies and training to ensure artificial intelligence (AI) is used responsibly and effectively in the workplace, according to new research.

A variety of studies produced in partnership with Future Skills Centre (FSC) have explored the adoption of AI in the Canadian workforce, and point to a growing need for targeted training.

“No job in Canada is going to be untouched by AI.” Dr. Arif Jetha, Institute for Work & Health

Survey results from a report published by the Diversity Institute, the Environics Institute for Survey Research and FSC showed that many workers are taking it upon themselves to learn AI tools.

Nearly half (48 percent) of those using AI at work reported no formal training from employers.

This could mean that employers are missing out on cultivating the initiative shown by employees as well as the opportunity to mitigate risks, such as bias, negative perceptions of AI, and potential intellectual property and security concerns.

Coupled with research that shows that only six percent of Canadian companies plan to adopt AI in the coming year, experts are warning that Canada could fall even further behind the adoption rates in other countries.

“Despite Canada’s early lead in the AI sector, we continue to see lagging adoption, which will dampen our ability to make up any grounds on productivity in the coming years,” warned Dr. Tricia Williams, Director of Research, Evaluation and Knowledge Mobilization at FSC.

Since 2019, FSC has invested more than $250 million in research and innovation initiatives to ensure both workers and employers can adapt to the times and embrace emerging opportunities.

“It’s going to take significantly more investments in skills and business supports to harness the benefits of AI across the Canadian economy,” Dr. Williams observed.

In October, the Vector Institute released “Artificial Intelligence Talent in Canada,” a report prepared by the Conference Board of Canada in partnership with FSC, aimed at better understanding the challenges of upskilling an AI workforce.

The report reveals a 37 percent increase in demand for core AI skills from 2018 to 2023, driven by rising needs in knowledge areas like machine learning and deep learning, as well as AI ethics and governance.

Another report published by the Institute for Work & Health, The Dais, and FSC, demonstrated that more than 1.9 million Canadian workers are employed in jobs with high exposure to machine learning, and emphasized the need for more training as these roles evolve.

A report from the Vector institute noted a 37 percent increase in demand for core AI skills from 2018 to 2023.

“No job in Canada is going to be untouched by AI,” said Dr. Arif Jetha, Associate Scientific Director at the Institute for Work & Health.

As AI and other emerging technologies become increasingly integrated into the workplace, employers need to prioritize both their own education and the training of their employees, the research has found.

Rushmi Hasham, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, works closely with employers to develop technology implementation and training programs with a focus on cybersecurity.

“Companies know that they can bring in great entry-level talent,” she said. “But they want to groom the individuals, they want to help inform them, and help them to be promoted, and deepen their understanding as a part of a lifecycle of employment.”

With this need in mind, the Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst was established in 2018, emerging from research showing a skills gap in cybersecurity and 3.5 million unfilled jobs globally. The organization offers programs and certifications for individuals, corporations, and entrepreneurs looking to upskill in cybersecurity.

By proactively adopting emerging technologies, companies can improve productivity, foster equity, and reduce risks. Employers who invest in proper training will not only stay competitive but also create more inclusive, resilient workplaces for both the organization and its employees.

The absence of proper training also raises the concern that more workers will use the tool without guidance or appropriate guardrails.

Dr. Wendy Cukier, Founder and Director of the Diversity Institute and Academic Research Director of FSC, said this must change to increase Canadian productivity and technology leadership.

“The fact is, small businesses are the foundation of our economy and Canada’s strategy must include measures to promote responsible adoption of AI, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, which often lack the resources, skills and supports essential to drive transformation,” she said.

Images licenced by FSC and provided to BetaKit.