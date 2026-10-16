Matija Renčelj on why space is the natural starting place for Canada and the EU to build on existing ties.

Matija Renčelj is the European Space Policy Institute’s director of strategy and operations.

Deeper political ties and the potential for closer integration between Europe and Canada have gained new momentum. Last month, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen proposed opening the door for Canada to become the European Union’s (EU) first “associate member.” A day later, Prime Minister Mark Carney told the European Parliament that the two sides should cooperate on areas including critical minerals, defence industrial capacity, energy, and space.

The offer raises a consequential question: how does political integration between democracies actually happen? Not overnight, and rarely by treaty first; it builds on cooperation frameworks that create trust over decades—and Europe and Canada should double down on their strengths.

Space is the natural place for that integration to start. It binds civil, security, and industrial interests, signals long-term commitments, and builds on nearly five decades of existing cooperation.

“The virtuous cycle of political signals, program funding, and industrial deals is already turning.”

The centrepiece is Canada’s participation in European Space Agency (ESA) programs. Last year, Canada provided a historic commitment of 407.7 million euros (nearly $650 million CAD) for the next three-year period. That’s an increase of over 300 percent compared to the country’s previous 2022 funding commitment, making Canada the ESA’s tenth largest contributor.

The roots of Europe’s space partnership with Canada are political. Despite contacts as far back as the 1960s, when Canada was an observer to the European Space Conference, the real catalyst was Ottawa’s strained relationship with Washington under Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and US President Richard Nixon. After the 1971 “Nixon shock,” Ottawa adopted the so-called “Third Option” in 1972, a deliberate strategy to reduce dependence on the United States by deepening ties with Europe and Japan; it also produced Canada’s 1976 framework agreement with the European Communities. Formal cooperation on space began in 1979 with the first Canada–ESA Cooperation Agreement, which has been renewed five times since, most recently in 2019.

This history still colours how Canada perceives Europe. While announcing its record pledge at the ESA’s 2025 ministerial conference, Canadian Space Agency President Lisa Campbell stressed the partnership’s value “especially in these times of global uncertainty, when unity and shared purpose matter most.”

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The momentum extends to bilateral ties. On Sept. 20, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, a French overseas territory just off the coast of Newfoundland. The two leaders directed their space agencies, defence ministries, and industries to develop and share common space infrastructure, including launch systems and ground stations.

The same day in Ottawa, Carney and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced in a joint statement that their space agencies had finalized a cooperation agreement focused on Arctic space capabilities, pledging to use their shared engagement in ESA to champion joint projects.

Industry is following political momentum. On the margins of the Ottawa meeting, Norwegian company Kongsberg signed an MoU with MDA Space on multi-domain capabilities and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), as well as an agreement with Telesat to explore collaboration related to Telesat’s Low Earth Orbit constellation. Days before the Saint Pierre-et-Miquelon meeting, the French company Aldoria signed a contract to supply space surveillance data to the Canadian Armed Forces Space Division, while startups Look Up Space and Skynopy joined Macron’s economic delegation.

“The next 12 months offer an opportunity to revisit and reassess the options first considered nearly fifty years ago.”

Canada’s ambition in domestic launch capability is also closely linked to Europe. Germany’s Isar Aerospace announced a partnership with Maritime Launch Services for orbital launch readiness from Nova Scotia in May 2026, and in September the two finalized a statement of work for a dedicated launch complex at Spaceport Nova Scotia.

The virtuous cycle of political signals, program funding, and industrial deals is already turning. If Europe and Canada want even deeper political ties, space can trailblaze once again. Canada is not a lone example: Europe’s space partnerships are widening elsewhere too. In 2025, ESA and Australia announced a mandate to begin negotiations on a cooperation agreement. Most recently, on Sept. 17, the European Commission and the Republic of Korea agreed on an administrative arrangement to strengthen cooperation on secure satellite connectivity and explore Korea’s future integration with the Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite (IRIS²) program.

As early as the mid 1970s, according to Colin Franklin, then director general of Canada’s space programs, Ottawa’s goal was to become an associate member of ESA, possibly as a prelude to full membership. Political reluctance in some European countries, notably in France, and in Canada itself kept that ambition on the shelf. The next 12 months offer an opportunity to revisit and reassess the options first considered nearly fifty years ago.

Across these partnerships, concrete cooperation is laying the groundwork for deeper political ties. With Canada, that groundwork is nearly five decades deep. Building on it is how Europe lives up to the ambition of a strong Europe, a partner to the world.

The opinions and analysis expressed in the above article are those of its author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of BetaKit or its editorial staff. It has been edited for clarity, length, and style.

Image courtesy MDA Space.