WareMatch lands $2-million funding round to expand its Airbnb-like warehouse marketplace 

Strategic investor Farfill hopes to support the young company’s worldwide expansion.

Montréal-based third-party logistics (3PL) marketplace and industrial leasing platform WareMatch has raised $2 million CAD as it looks towards expanding its young company internationally.

The round was raised in the form of a simple agreement for future equity (SAFE), led by American private equity firm Fit Ventures, with participation from Dubai-based investment firm Esanjo Capital, United Kingdom-based fulfillment company Farfill, A&S Holdings, and TankOne Medical.

While WareMatch is focused on building in North America, strategic investor Farfill hopes to support WareMatch’s expansion across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia, and Asia Pacific regions, Farfill CEO Aamir Kassim stated.

“Instead of bootstrapping and constantly playing catch-up on features, we’re investing ahead of the curve,” CEO Ryan Kalisky said. “Our partners share our belief that there’s a global need for a platform like WareMatch, and with the right investment in technology, we have a real shot at transforming the warehousing industry worldwide.”

Founded by Kalisky, COO Ben Toulch, and CTO Rahul Bains, WareMatch launched this past January with similarities to platforms like AirBnb or Zillow, but for warehouses. Kalisky told BetaKit that, while working in distribution, he realized how “fragmented and outdated” the warehouse booking process, coming with no visibility into warehouse availability or pricing unlike the freight side of logistics. Kalisky teamed up with Toulch, who has experience operating AirBnbs, to “bring warehousing into the modern age.”

The WareMatch online marketplace allows customers to browse, compare, and book warehouse space directly on the platform. Customers can also fill out a brief questionnaire to be matched with a tailored list of warehouses for their needs, while 3PL providers can use the platform to market their space, services, and certifications.

