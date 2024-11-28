With new name, FleetOps secures $30.8-million CAD Series A round

Now called Class8, trucking data startup’s round was led entirely by United States-based investors.

Toronto-based trucking data startup FleetOps has rebranded to Class8 and secured a $30.8-million CAD ($22 million USD) Series A round.

Company says it currently processes data from 227,000 trucks.





The round predominantly featured US investors, led by Xplorer Capital with participation from Commerce Ventures alongside return investors Inspired Capital and Resolute Ventures. The round also featured a follow-on investment from Canadian firm BCF Ventures, which invested in Class8’s seed round, to protect its pro rata rights.

Founded in 2017 by CEO Chris Atkinson, Class8 is a freight marketplace that matches truck drivers with shipment opportunities using vehicle data and artificial intelligence (AI). Class8’s platform provides transport trucking companies with tracking, vehicle inspection reporting, fuel profitability calculations, and automated scheduling for its drivers.

Class8 says it uses the electronic logging devices (ELDs) integrated into transport trucks by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), meaning truckers don’t have to install any extra hardware to use its platform. The company says it currently processes data from 227,000 trucks.

The Class8 dashboard. Image courtesy Class8.

Toronto-based Terminal is another Canadian company offering a monitoring solution to trucking fleet managers. A Y Combinator graduate, the startup closed a $3.1-million USD ($4.2 million CAD) seed round last December to expand its team. Terminal offers its own API, which allows insurance products and fleet software access to GPS data, speeding data, and other digitized vehicle stats collected through ELDs.

Class8 claims it sets itself apart from other tracking or management providers by using the data to benefit carriers with features such as automated load planning and real-time pricing.

Class8 previously raised a $6-million seed round in 2020, which was co-led by Inspired Capital and Resolute Ventures, and included participation from Canadian investors BCF Ventures and Panache Ventures. BCF Ventures CEO and partner Sergio Escobar told BetaKit that his firm participated in Class8’s Series A round as a follow-on, pro-rata reinvestment.

Feature image by Marcin Jozwiak on Unsplash.