Versaterm acquires American mental health platform for first responders

Ottawa-based public safety tech firm Versaterm is acquiring Mindbase, a Logan, Utah-based mental health and wellness platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal comes less than a month after Versaterm acquired McKinney, Tex.-based Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), a firm specializing in operational software tools for public safety agencies, for an undisclosed amount. According to a report from the Ottawa Business Journal, the ICS acquisition marked Versaterm’s tenth such deal since 2020, making Mindbase the 11th.

Mindbase describes its platform as a tool for public agencies to both monitor the mental well-being of their first responders and proactively provide care and support to first responders. Its mobile app gives first responders access to tracking and resources for mental health and fitness, as well as connections to peer support networks.

“Versaterm and Mindbase share a common mission of bringing people, knowledge, and intelligent technology together to support first responders’ resilience as they protect the safety of their communities,” Versaterm president and CEO Warren Loomis said in a statement. “Incorporating Mindbase into our end-to-end ecosystem enhances our ability to deliver a more holistic approach to mental health and wellness and create new possibilities for future product innovation.”

A 2019 report by the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness estimates around 70,000 non-federal Canadian police, firefighters, and paramedics suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The same report cites a 2017 finding that 44.5 percent of the 5,813 participating public safety personnel in Canada screened positive for one or more symptoms consistent with mental health challenges.

Versaterm was founded in 1977 and offers public safety software tools, including a computer-aided dispatch system, records management system, mobile data platform, and field reporting, among other solutions.

In addition to acquiring a number of companies in recent years, Versaterm itself was acquired by San Francisco’s Banneker Partners for an undisclosed amount in 2020. The deal retained Versaterm’s employees and leadership in Ottawa, though it began a US operation in Scottsdale, Ariz., following the deal.

Some of Versaterm’s Canadian acquisitions since the beginning of 2020 include CI Technologies, Komutel, and IAPro. It has also acquired US companies FivePoint Solutions, SPIDR Tech, Visual Labs, ICS, and now Mindbase.

