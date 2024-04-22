Versaterm continues acquisition spree with purchase of Integrated Computer Systems

Public safety tech firm has acquired 10 companies since 2020.

Ottawa-based public safety tech firm Versaterm is acquiring Integrated Computer Systems (ICS), a software firm based in McKinney, Tex.

This deal is the latest in a spree of acquisitions Versaterm has made in the last four years. According to a report from the Ottawa Business Journal, the ICS acquisition marks Versaterm’s tenth such deal since 2020. The purchase price and terms of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Versaterm offers public safety software tools, including a computer-aided dispatch system (CAD), records management system (RMS), mobile data platform, and field reporting, among other solutions.

ICS, founded in 1975, delivers operational software tools to public safety agencies, including 9-1-1 dispatchers, police, firefighters, and emergency medical services personnel. The company’s Athena software suite includes computer-aided dispatch, mobile data client, and a comprehensive records management system.

In a statement, Versaterm said ICS aligns with its own focus on developing an ecosystem of tech solutions for public safety agencies of all sizes.

“By welcoming ICS into Versaterm, we now offer CAD and RMS solutions that meet the operational needs of any agency,” Warren Loomis, president and CEO of Versaterm, said in a statement.

RELATED: WordPress owner acquires Eric Migicovsky’s messaging app Beeper following spar with Apple

Versaterm has sought to grow its portfolio of public safety solutions through acquisitions in recent years, but it has also been a target of acquisition itself. In 2020, San Francisco’s Banneker Partners purchased a controlling interest in Versaterm for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition allowed Versaterm to keep its employees, leadership, and Ottawa headquarters, though it began a US operation in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Since the beginning of 2020, Versaterm has acquired a handful of Canadian companies, including CI Technologies, Komutel, and IAPro, as well as US companies FivePoint Solutions, SPIDR Tech, and Visual Labs.

Versaterm is one of a number of Canadian tech companies that have opted to grow through acquisition. Other such companies include Toronto-based PointClickCare, which acquired American HealthTech earlier this year; Victoria-based Plurilock; and Montréal-based Hopper.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash via Yassine Khalfalli.