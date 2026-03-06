UniUni raises $85 million USD as it scales gig-powered delivery across North America

Beijing-based PE firm leads $30-million equity round, with RBC providing $55-million credit facility.

Last-mile logistics tech startup UniUni has secured $85-million USD in equity financing and credit facilities to continue its North American expansion efforts.



UniUni offers a gig worker-powered e-commerce logistics platform and last-mile delivery service that uses passenger vehicles to deliver goods to consumers.





The Richmond, BC-based company announced the fundraising on Tuesday. UniUni said that $30-million USD ($40.7-million CAD) of the raise came from an equity financing round led by Beijing-based private equity firm Rockets Capital, while the remaining $55-million USD is a credit facility provided by the Royal Bank of Canada.

While UniUni did not disclose who else participated in the round, SEDAR filings with Canadian securities regulators show four unnamed investors from Ontario and Québec contributed just over half of the equity round’s capital. One investor based in Hong Kong and one investor in the Cayman Islands contributed the rest.

The company said its new funding will help deploy more advanced sorting machines to its warehouses, increase parcel throughput, provide additional working capital, and support its expansion across the United States and Canada.

Beginning as a small restaurant delivery startup called Uni Express in 2019, UniUni now offers a gig worker-powered e-commerce logistics platform and last-mile delivery service that uses passenger vehicles to deliver goods to consumers. The company acts as a delivery partner for budget e-commerce giants like AliExpress, Shein, and Temu. UniUni ranked fifth on Deloitte’s 2025 Technology Fast 50 list, which recognizes Canada’s fastest-growing technology companies, and said in a December release that its revenue increased by more than 2,000 percent between 2022 and 2025.

UniUni’s labour practices have been scrutinized in the past, including from multiple proposed class action lawsuits. Media reports last year also said local police in Connecticut found people sleeping in sordid conditions inside a UniUni warehouse.

UniUni said it has raised $285 million USD to date, including the credit facility, stemming from some sizable equity rounds in recent years. Last year, UniUni closed a $70-million USD ($95.4-million CAD) Series D round co-led by Bessemer Venture Partners and Chinese venture capital firm Sinovation Ventures to support its North American expansion effort. This is also when it began integrating AI and robotics across its network, striking a strategic partnership with Global Robotics Service to automate parcel sorting in its warehouses.

Following its Series D round, UniUni claimed that its network of drivers reached more than 80 percent of the Canadian population and more than 60 percent of US residents, with hopes to expand its direct reach in both countries to 95 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Following this week’s fundraise, UniUni claimed its delivery footprint now covers 65 percent of the US and 80 percent of Canada.

Feature image courtesy UniUni.