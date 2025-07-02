Last-mile delivery startup UniUni to continue North American expansion with $95.4-million CAD Series D round

Amid scrutiny of its labour practices, BC gig work company has raised over $200 million in about a year.

Richmond, BC-based last-mile logistics tech startup UniUni has closed a $70-million USD ($95.4-million CAD) Series D round as it continues extending its reach across North America.

The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from DCM Ventures, LFX Venture Partners, and returning Canadian investor Celtic House Venture Partners, which gained a board seat to be filled by managing partner David Adderley, according to a company statement.

UniUni hopes to expand its direct reach to cover 95 percent of Canada.

The Logic reported that Chinese venture capital firm Sinovation Ventures co-led the round alongside Bessemer, and that Brightway Future Capital, Vision Plus Capital, Joy Capital, and Mindworks Ventures also participated.

UniUni did not respond to requests for comment and did not disclose whether the round included any debt or secondary capital.

The round marks UniUni’s third raise in just over a year, all of which have had some focus on expanding its delivery footprint. The company secured $50 million USD (then $69 million CAD) in Series C financing in March 2024, and $30 million USD ($42.2 million CAD) in “Series C2” financing this past October. UniUni has previously declined to disclose to BetaKit if its Series C round contained secondary capital.

The latest funding will aid UniUni’s expansion into new warehouses, add to its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and facilitate the expansion of its delivery footprint across both the United States and Canada, the company said in a statement, adding that it has raised more than $200 million USD ($272 million CAD) since its founding in 2019.

UniUni said it has accelerated the integration of AI and robotics across its network as of late, from routing algorithms that optimize delivery efficiency, to most recently striking a strategic partnership with Global Robotics Services (GRS) in April to automate parcel sorting in warehouses.

The company’s labour practices have been under much scrutiny over the past year. The Information reported in December that three proposed class action lawsuits were filed against the company in 2024. The suits alleged that UniUni paid drivers less than minimum wage with no overtime for routes that could take more than 15 hours to complete, paid a lump sum based on packages delivered, failed to compensate workers for meal breaks or overtime, and misclassified workers as independent contractors. This past April, The Information also reported that local police found people sleeping inside a UniUni warehouse in Connecticut, with one supervisor sleeping on a bed made of cardboard boxes and duct tape.

UniUni claims that its network of 50,000-plus registered drivers reaches more than 80 percent of the Canadian population and more than 60 percent of Americans, with hopes to expand its direct reach in both countries to 95 percent and 75 percent, respectively.

Beginning as a small restaurant delivery startup called Uni Express, UniUni now offers a gig worker-powered e-commerce logistics platform and last-mile delivery service that uses passenger vehicles to deliver goods to consumers, acting as a delivery partner for budget e-commerce giants like AliExpress, Shein, and Temu.

Feature image courtesy UniUni.