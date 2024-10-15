Untether AI, Tenstorrent headline ventureLAB’s 2024 HardTech Summit 

HardTech Summit takes place November 6 and 7 at the Toronto Marriott Markham.

ventureLAB’s HardTech Summit returns on November 6 and 7 to explore Canada’s hardware and semiconductor ecosystem.

Back for its fourth year, HardTech Summit will convene Canadian deep tech founders, investors, and innovators, with global industry stakeholders for two days at the Toronto Marriott Markham. Like in years past, BetaKit is a proud media partner of HardTech Summit.

This year’s HardTech Summit will focus on how Canada can better support hardware companies, which face unique growth challenges compared to their software counterparts. Conversations will cover access to talent, capital, intellectual property, and commercialization, and explore hardware’s impact across a wide range of sectors, including artificial intelligence, healthtech, automobility, and more.

Last year’s summit drew over 900 attendees and featured insights from leaders across Canada’s deep tech ecosystem, including voices from Vector Institute, Untether AI, and Radical Ventures.

This year’s speaker lineup features Tenstorrent’s David Bennett, Untether AI’s Alex Grbic, ventureLAB’s Hugh Chow, BDC Capital’s Lally Rementilla, Volaris Group’s Mark Miller, and BetaKit CEO Siri Agrell.

Semiconductor startup Untether AI is attending this year’s summit after its AI inference hardware recently set new industry benchmarks for performance and energy efficiency. Tenstorrent, a Toronto-based AI chip company, also recently announced a collaboration with Bosch to develop a platform for standardizing automotive chip building blocks.

HardTech Summit will also once again feature the HardTech Pitch Gala Dinner, where eight deep tech startups will compete for $50,000 in cash prizes.

Those interested in attending ventureLAB’s HardTech Summit can register here.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Vishnu Mohanan.