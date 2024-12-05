Trexo Robotics has helped people with disabilities take 100 million steps

Device is meant to assist those with cerebral palsy and other leg mobility-affecting conditions.

Mississauga-based Trexo Robotics says its robotic legs device has helped people with disabilities walk over 100 million steps.

One user testified that she went from 30 steps in a manual walker up to 4,000 steps with a Trexo.

Trexo provides a pair of robotic legs, also called an exoskeleton, that is built around an external walker frame. When a person’s legs are attached to the exoskeleton, they are able to independently move while being supported by the frame, allowing them to exercise and build strength. The device is meant to assist those with cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy, muscular dystrophy, brain injuries, and other conditions that affect leg mobility.

Trexo Robotics was founded in 2016 by CEO Manmeet Maggu and CTO Rahul Udasi, two mechatronics engineering graduates from the University of Waterloo. In 2011, Maggu learned that his nephew, Praneit, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and would not be able to walk independently. Maggu’s family searched for solutions, only to find that most existing exoskeletons were being designed for adults.

Trexo keeps a live count of steps made with its device on its website, which finally eclipsed 100 million assisted steps at the end of November. According to Trexo, Mitch, a 10-year-old with an undiagnosed rare genetic disorder, made up more than 2 million of those steps on his own.

“The 100 million steps milestone was not something I thought about as a goal, we wanted kids to take as many steps as they could. It’s amazing, each kid starting with one step and going after their own goals, has added up to an unbelievable number,” Udasi said in a statement.

While Trexo started by looking to help children with disabilities, Trexo spotlights an adult user named Alex in a recent YouTube video. In the video, Alex testifies that she was able to go from making 30 steps at one time in a manual walker up to 4,000 steps with Trexo.

The startup has raised $720,000 in seed funding and graduated from Techstars’ accelerator program and Y Combinator’s Winter 2019 cohort.

Trexo’s main offering costs nearly $35,000 CAD for small and medium fits, while large and extra large options cost nearly $40,000. Both come with 36-month leasing plans with a $1,000 down payment. Trexo orders come with the exoskeleton, a tablet to operate it with, a training video call, and regular check-ins with Trexo.

Trexo’s website says its price will be increasing to $44,900 for all sizes, but has not announced when that increase will occur.

Feature image courtesy Trexo Robotics.