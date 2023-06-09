Three tech companies hiring remote workers in Canada

Wattpad, Fivetran, and Klue are looking to hire remote Canadian staff.

After companies were forced to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the value of remote work became clear to companies and workers alike. Teleworking can foster flexibility, independence, and reduced costs. While some companies are now encouraging a transition back to the traditional office environment, here are some firms hiring workers in a variety of roles that support working from home. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Wattpad is a global multiplatform entertainment company whose vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. With millions of users that spend billions of minutes reading and writing original content on its platform, Wattpad has served as a home for the online writing community since 2006.

Wattpad is open to hiring all roles to work remotely provided that those who apply are authorized to work in the United States or Canada, excluding Québec. Currently, the company is looking for a community support specialist to answer user inquiries and act as a liaison between the community and product teams. Those who apply should have one to two years of experience in a similar role and can apply a methodical approach to user problem solving.

Those who are more interested in working in Wattpad’s back end can apply to be a data engineer if they have at least two years of experience in writing high-quality code, with Python or Go in particular. The selected candidate will coordinate with data analysts, software developers, and product managers to design and evolve Wattpad’s existing architecture.

Wattpad also has many other remote positions available, which can be found here.

With an automated data movement platform working for thousands of companies across cloud data platforms, Fivetran is hiring remote workers from around the world to fulfill its mission of making access to data as simple and reliable as electricity.

To achieve this, Fivetran is looking for a VP of systems engineering. Those who apply are expected to show a track record of leading teams that can architect, design, and implement business systems. The person hired to this role will create and manage the execution of a long-term technical vision and ensure 24/7 around-the-world operations and support coverage.

Those outside of management may be interested in applying to be Fivetran’s core UX product designer. Applicants should come prepared with a strong portfolio of work with an outlined design process and outcomes. Successful hires will become an expert on Fivetran’s end-to-end customer experience, performing research with users of the product and internal subject matter experts.

All of Fivetran’s unfilled in-office and remote positions can be found here.

Klue has built a platform to capture, manage, and communicate market insights from the internet, bringing internal and external data together to leverage practical competitive intelligence for companies to use in their favor.

Currently, Klue is looking to hire a senior front-end engineer to work on building a new front-end architecture, and a senior back-end engineer to optimize data storage and retrieval. Those who apply should have the adequate senior-level of experience and be prepared to give and receive code feedback. While Klue works in Python, Ruby, and Javascript, new services can be built using whatever tools make sense to get the job done.

Klue is also hiring for a VP of engineering and a community and events manager. Those listings can be found here.