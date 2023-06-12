Three Canadian cities ranked in the global top 50 startup ecosystems

Plus: Led by ex-Google researchers, OpenAI rival Cohere secures $270M.

Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup Cohere, which competes against ChatGPT creator OpenAI, has closed $270 million USD in Series C financing to fuel enterprise adoption of generative AI.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang claimed that Cohere has already made “foundational contributions to generative AI,” adding that the company’s service will help businesses globally harness the tech’s capabilities.

Though Canada maintains the rank of fourth place among 100 countries in StartupBlink’s global index for 2023, the report found that regions within the country experienced significant changes in the last year.

After battling patent trolls for years, Shopify has announced plans to fight back by seeking to uncover the identity of people and organizations funding patent trolls suing Shopify.

Canadian payment services provider Interac has announced that Jeremy Wilmot is taking over from Mark O’Connell as the company’s president and CEO, effective August 1.

O'Connell has helmed the company since 2006, led it through its 2018 restructuring, and plans to advise through the transition before retiring at the end of October.

York University’s Schulich School of Business is partnering with Toronto-based tech hub OneEleven to establish a joint venture studio.

The venture studio will match students with member companies from both OneEleven and Schulich’s startup communities, who will complete pro bono product and fundraising analysis for select startups.

Rivercity Innovations (RCI) has launched the integration of its cold chain monitoring sensors and software with 7shifts, which provides a restaurant team management platform.

In this partnership, RCI will deliver its temperature monitoring services to 7shifts’ more than 40,000 clients.

Per the BCSC, ex-Blok CEO Robert Earle Dawson and ex-Blok CFO David Malcolm Alexander have separately agreed to suspensions after Blok failed to disclose that it would retain less than 18 percent of an announced $5.4 million private placement in 2018.

