These three FinTech companies are hiring in Canada

Float, Moneris, PayPal Canada are tapping into the country’s wealth of talent.

It’s already shaping up to be a big year for FinTech in Canada. Open banking legislation is coming this spring, new entrants are setting up shop, and at least one Canadian FinTech startup is putting itself on the path to becoming the country’s next licensed bank.

Given all this movement in the sector, it’s no surprise that FinTech companies both in the country and abroad are looking to scale their Canadian teams. Let’s take a closer look at three FinTech companies on the hiring trail in Canada right now.

Moneris, which offers payment processing solutions to Canadian businesses, is looking for a database solutions architect in Toronto to provide technical leadership and oversight on the technical architecture and design of Moneris’ database systems.

This hire will design, plan, and lead the implementations of solutions using database technologies and their functional capabilities, and ensure scalability, reliability, security, and operational efficiency are in place to support the company’s needs.

Moneris is seeking applicants with at least 10 years of experience in database and systems architecture design, development, and implementation, as well as a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. The successful candidate will also have sound knowledge of current tech standards, process engineering approaches, and data management practices.

One of Canada’s fastest-growing FinTech startups, Float develops a variety of tools for Canadian businesses to better manage their finances.

The startup is looking for a platform engineering lead for its Toronto office. This hire will lead the company’s roadmap for its DevOps, infrastructure, and platform initiatives, collaborating with engineering leads across the business to prioritize and support domain ownership, and set the strategic direction for platform and infrastructure.

Float is looking for candidates with at least eight years of experience within platform and DevOps engineering, preferably in B2B SaaS environments. Applicants should have a knack for cross-functional communication and the motivation necessary for a leadership role.

FinTech giant PayPal Canada is currently seeking a financial analyst to join its team in Toronto. The selected candidate will be expected to prepare detailed analytical reports, industry and economic outlooks, and ensure the financial portfolio’s integrity and compliance with government regulations.

Responsibilities also include risk evaluation, financial forecasting, and the development of risk management plans. Additionally, the role demands maintaining financial records, conducting internal audits, and projecting cash flow needs

To qualify for this prestigious position, candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree coupled with three to five years of experience in a similar role. The salary for this role ranges from $80,000 to $85,000 per year. It also includes a comprehensive benefits package that encompasses dental care, extended healthcare, life insurance, and vision care.

