These global tech giants are recruiting Canadian workers

Shopify, Mastercard, Autodesk are seeking software, data engineers.

In recent years, Canada has become a key location for major technology companies seeking to establish new headquarters, research hubs, and centers of excellence.

Tech giants such as Apple, Meta, and Google were early to tap into the country’s tech talent pool. Now, other global tech firms are expanding their presence in Canada with new hires, while homegrown tech companies with global influence continue to recruit within the country.

Here are three tech giants currently on the hunt for Canadian workers. Check out all the organizations recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

Kicking things off at home, Shopify has grown to become one of the world’s largest e-commerce companies. The Ottawa-born firm is seeking a senior data engineer to unlock insights that will guide the development of Shopify’s products.

The selected candidate will operate either in an embedded capacity or on a central data engineering team at Shopify. Day-to-day responsibilities include designing, building, and implementing data models, shipping data pipelines including real-time streaming and batch processing, optimizing data transformation pipelines, and building production-quality dashboards and scalable data products.

Applicants should have commercial experience in data or analytics engineering, dimensional modeling skills, advanced SQL skillings, and hands-on experience implementing real-time and batch pipelines.

To learn more about this role and more opportunities, visit Shopify’s job board.

Mastercard’s presence in Canada may not be new, but the FinTech behemoth is actively recruiting for tech roles in the country, including for a lead software engineer.

The position, based in Vancouver, will be part of Mastercard’s decision management program. The selected candidate will be responsible for, among other things, writing code to build and enhance applications and services, develop procedures and solutions that meet specific business requirements, automate all aspects of software delivery, and own complex problems while facilitating interactions to drive resolution.

Mastercard is seeking a candidate with strong programming skills, including knowledge of Java, SQL, Linux, Load balancers, Spring. Experience working with Oracle and high performance applications and good problem diagnostics and problem-solving skills are also essential for this role.

To learn more about this role and more opportunities, visit Mastercard’s job board.

San Francisco-headquartered Autodesk, which was named among seven of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies this year, is seeking a senior software engineer to join its “Takeoff” team.

Responsibilities for this role include designing, developing, deploying, and debugging new features, as well as ensuring new code or software meetings performance goals. This hire will work on a small team, and collaborate with designers, product managers, and architects to improve the product with a focus on user experience.

Autodesk is looking for applicants with a post-secondary degree in computer science, engineering, or an equivalent field, as well as a minimum of three years of experience working in a software development role. Hands-on experience with JavaScript, Typescript, and React are essential, as well as general familiarity with the software development process.

Autodesk is hiring for more roles, which can be found on its job board.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash.