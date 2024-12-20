The biggest tech stories of 2024

Plus: Annual grades for Wealthsimple, Shopify, Cohere, and more.

Congrats, folks, we’ve survived another year.

As required for The BetaKit Podcast to maintain its podcasting license, we are here to to review the tech year that was.

“We are about to see a bunch of people who are powerful, successful, and feel like they know the best way to do things bring this approach into government.”

If 2023 was a year of violent change and crisis management, how might we summarize 2024?

As it is uncommon in these parts, it’s important to note a hint of optimism throughout the year. Yes, Canadian venture has been historically bad and several tech companies (and their leaders) have been gritting through the turn, but it means those companies are working to turn the corner.

Several Canadian tech companies had a stellar 2024 and are eagerly eyeing 2025. You’ll hear about them in the back-half of the podcast as part of our annual letter grades. 2024 was a year we chased dumb conceits on the podcast, and I’ve enjoyed none more than these evaluations, which are highly subjective, and graded on a curve. Listener discretion is advised!

But all that comes after the meat and potatoes: our 2024 retrospective, comprising four major stories. Unlike our wonderful Canadian tech retrospective, these are more global tech stories addressed from the Canadian perspective. I won’t spoil them here, but I will say that 2024 was a year of glacial movements: slow yet monumental. The beginings of change only seen once a tech age that has the potential to reset the board. If you want more than that you’ll have to dig into the episode, but because we value your podcasting patronage, you’ll find some helpful reference links below.

Reference links:

Shopify finished at the bottom of The Globe and Mail’s board games

Cohere’s letter on where enterprise AI is headed

Wealthsimple had a good year

The Competition Bureau (also) sues Google

DOGE comes to Canada (Pt. 1) (Pt. 2) (Pt. 3)

