The white-label telehealth platform will rebrand MedExpress as its own Mira Health.

A Canadian telehealth software provider is now spinning up its own online clinic.

The news: Toronto-based Stealth Health announced on Tuesday that it acquired the Canadian business of MedExpress from HeliosX, a United Kingdom-based digital healthcare company, in an all-cash deal. MedExpress is now operating as Mira Health, Stealth Health’s own online clinic that offers consultations and prescription treatment for weight management and sexual health. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Stealth Health said in a statement that the acquisition gives it an established Canadian patient business and a foundation to expand its own direct-to-consumer services, while HeliosX focuses on growing in the US and Europe.

From the source: Stealth Health co-founder and CEO Matthew Mazzuca said in a statement that his company’s goal is to become “the centre of longevity medicine in Canada and the United States.”

“We now have the technology, the clinical network and the pharmacy capability in one company, and we are going to keep building and acquiring until Stealth is the first place people on both sides of the border turn for their long-term health,” Mazzuca said.

The context: Stealth Health provides a white-label platform and pharmacy infrastructure to more than 200 third-party clinics and health brands in the US and Canada, Mazzuca told BetaKit in an email. The company said that acquiring an established patient business, MedExpress, brings those technology and operational offerings to a greater scale.

Stealth Health said it’s coordinating the handover of MedExpress with HeliosX, and that its patients will be transitioned to, and supported by, Mira Health following the acquisition. No employees are joining Stealth Health as part of the deal, Mazzuca said.

Final thought: Stealth Health is directly entering a market it supports with its own software as more telehealth providers specializing in weight loss and sexual health crop up in the Canadian market. Last year, similar platforms like Felix Health and Phoenix secured significant funding as weight loss drugs like Ozempic ballooned in popularity. After seven years of bootstrapping, Science&Humans, another telehealth platform, secured its first round of funding earlier this year as interest in its services heated up.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Nappy.