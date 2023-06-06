S|W: The SaaS Weekly – Is Salesforce repositioning itself as a data company?

Plus: Growth equity firm PSG takes a big bite out of Toronto startup Hostaway.

Growth equity firm PSG has provided Toronto startup Hostaway, which provides software for managing short-term and vacation rentals, with $237.7 million CAD ($175 million USD) in growth financing.

Sources indicated to BetaKit that this has led PSG holding a majority ownership stake in Hostaway, but Hostaway declined to confirm.

German online travel startup GetYourGuide raised $194 million from investors, hoping to capitalize on a bump in demand for travel services in the summer, further an expansion into the U.S., and invest in large language models and other artificial intelligence tools.

Vrify, a mining communications startup, has announced a $6-million Series A raise that the company hopes will drive market expansion and updates to its technology platform.

Mining companies use Vrify’s 3D visualization technology and 360-degree mining site virtual tours to refine communications and help attract and secure investments.

Apollo, the popular Reddit app for iOS, is just one of the apps that could face millions of dollars in fees as a result of Reddit’s new paid API model months before the forum site's IPO.

Twitter also recently started charging for its API, revoking developer access and switching to a subscription model which could reportedly cost $42,000 a month.

Long-time Canadian technology startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to $75 million CAD for startups that use artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

Cortex, a startup building an internal developer portal that helps engineering teams build better software at scale, announced a $35 million Series B funding round bringing the company's total funding to just under $53 million.

Platformatic has closed $3.5 million USD in seed funding and launched a new API platform to help developers and companies focus on building “applications that matter instead of complex underlying infrastructure.”

40 women founders from 25 different countries share their views for other women entrepreneurs fundraising.

A recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, found that the number of VC deals in 2022 dropped by 12 percent year-over-year, while the total amount invested declined by 34 percent.

One of the most interesting pieces of data in Salesforce's financial report on Wednesday was which part of the company’s core offerings was actually the fastest growing cloud: the newest one, Data Cloud, which launched last year at Dreamforce.

With Collision’s long-term future in Toronto still uncertain, efforts are mounting for a British Columbia alternative, as multiple Vancouver organizations have begun exploring the idea of luring Collision to the city.

Toronto-based Doormat, which provides real-estate legal services to facilitate the closing of property purchases and sales, has raised $1.25 million CAD in pre-seed funding.

Doormat, which is currently available in Ontario, said this funding will support its plans to expand into British Columbia and Alberta.

Airbnb Inc. filed a lawsuit against New York City over a new law it called a "de facto ban" against short-term rentals set to go into effect in July, which the company says will limit the number of people who can host rentals in the city.

The law, according to the filing, will require hosts to register with the New York City Mayor's Office of Special Enforcement.

Two Saskatoon startups walked out of the Uniting the Prairies 2023 pitch competition with a combined $75,000 in investment funding.

Workplace wearables company SolusGuard won $50,000 and B2B price analytics platform BetterCart clinched $25,000.



