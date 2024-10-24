Spark Real Estate acquires Juniper Homeowner Care to expand home developer CRM offering

Spark president: “When enough people tell you to combine the two companies, it’s time to start listening.”

Spark Real Estate Software has acquired fellow Vancouver-based startup Juniper Homeowner Care for an undisclosed amount as it looks to expand its offerings beyond home sales and marketing.

Spark offers customer relationship management (CRM) software with digital sales, marketing, and inventory management solutions for home developers and project marketing firms working on pre-construction residential projects. Juniper focuses on the post-construction phase, offering a white-label homeowner care and warranty service platform that manages service requests for property developers and home builders.

Spark president and co-founder Cody Curley said the acquisition will bring tools for marketing, sales, and customer care all in one place. Juniper will continue to provide the same product and service while the company looks to connect and integrate it and Spark’s platforms over time, Miller told BetaKit in an email statement.

Spark Real Estate president Cody Curley and Juniper founder Chris Miller. Images courtesy Chris Miller.

Juniper founder Chris Miller is probably best known for leading online product studio Invoke, the company that created and spun out the social media management platform Hootsuite. Miller will join the Spark leadership team as the head of Juniper. All of Juniper’s employees will also join Spark.

Juniper has grown to provide homeowner care for more than 12,000 units and 60 projects since its 2019 launch, according to a Spark statement. Curley added that the company has been working alongside Miller for years due to a number of mutual customers.

“All signs pointed towards collaboration and when enough people tell you to combine the two companies, it’s time to start listening,” Curley said. “It just made perfect sense.”

Founded in 2012, Spark was initially launched as an online portal to discover luxury developments before pivoting to become the real estate CRM product it is today. The company last raised $5 million USD ($6.2 million CAD) in a Series A round led by BDC Capital and Pender Ventures in 2021.

Feature image courtesy of Pixabay. Photo by Oleksandr Pidvalnyi.