Siemens Canada to expand Saskatoon R&D hub by 10,000 square feet

Expansion will advance ‘industrial AI’ in company’s semiconductor design.

Siemens Canada is expanding its research and development (R&D) hub in Saskatoon by 10,000 square feet in order to advance industrial AI in the company’s semiconductor development work.

“Siemens’ expansion in Saskatoon is another strong vote of confidence in our province.” Scott Moe,

Saskatchewan Premier

The R&D hub is located in Saskatoon’s Innovation Saskatchewan Research and Technology Park. The expansion would bring Siemens’ presence at the technology park, which is home to more than 100 organizations, to roughly 45,000 square feet. It won’t include redevelopment or construction of additional space, according to a Siemens spokesperson, but rather will increase the company’s footprint within its existing location.

Siemens Canada is the Canadian branch of Siemens AG, a global tech and engineering company focused on digital industry, infrastructure, healthcare, and transportation. The company has long been involved in the global semiconductor supply chain, primarily through Siemens Digital Industries Software, a division of the company that uses electronic design automation (EDA) software to aid in semiconductor chip design and hardware to assist in semiconductor fabrication. According to the company, this expansion will be focused on strengthening that EDA capability.

“Siemens is expanding a world-class team developing AI-powered software and advanced engineering technologies to help semiconductor companies design, validate, and bring increasingly complex chips to market,” Faisal Kazi, the president and CEO of Siemens Canada, said in an emailed statement to BetaKit.

Canada isn’t a major player in the global semiconductor field. The country is the only G7 nation without an official, standalone semiconductor strategy. Last May, at Chips North, AI minister Evan Solomon told BetaKit the country wouldn’t pursue a standalone strategy, instead aiming to bolster domestic semiconductor development through its AI strategy. While Canada lags behind in the semiconductor supply chain space, there is optimism among the investor class that more homegrown chip development may be on the horizon.

A growing deep-tech pipeline

Siemens announced the expansion at an on-site event at the research and technology park that was attended by a variety of leaders from industry and academia, as well as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“Siemens’ expansion in Saskatoon is another strong vote of confidence in our province,” said Moe. “It will also position Saskatchewan at the forefront of industrial AI and advanced semiconductor design.”

A spokesperson for Siemens Canada said the company had chosen Saskatoon as the location for expansion due to its strategic proximity to a “growing deep-tech talent pipeline” and a long-standing collaborative relationship with the University of Saskatchewan, where Siemens Canada funds an EDA Chair position.

Earlier this year, Siemens announced a $150-million investment in Oakville, Ont., to develop an AI manufacturing technology R&D centre.

RELATED: Saskatchewan tech sector employment doubled over four-year period: report

Siemens isn’t just increasing the company’s physical footprint in Saskatoon. The expansion is expected to bring up to 100 new, high-skill roles to the facility over the next two years, growing the R&D hub’s workforce to roughly 400 employees. In a press release, Siemens said hiring for those roles will focus on areas like software engineering, AI research, and customer application expertise.

Federal minister of industry, Mélanie Joly, also weighed in on the expansion and the job creation it is poised to deliver. In a statement issued this morning, Joly echoed Premier Moe’s sentiments through a national lens.

“Expansion in Saskatoon is another example of how strategic investments in innovation are creating opportunities for Canadian workers and strengthening our economic future,” Joly said. “This investment will create highly skilled jobs, deepend collaboration with Canadian institutions, and contribute to a stronger, more competitive Canada.”



BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Siemens Canada.