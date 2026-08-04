Intellistake to acquire Dallas-based NanoAi for $17 million in stock

Vancouver company will combine its enterprise AI infrastructure with NanoAi’s air screening devices.

Vancouver-based AI infrastructure company Intellistake has agreed to acquire Dallas-based NanoAi Technologies, which makes air screening devices with a variety of applications.

The news: Intellistake will issue $17 million CAD worth of stock to purchase NanoAi, the company announced on Tuesday. The stock will be issued based on performance milestones related to NanoAi’s future revenue and contracts.

Intellistake wants NanoAi for its proprietary standoff detection devices. Standoff detection devices can identify substances without physical contact; NanoAI’s specific devices can identify viruses, explosives, and illicit drugs in the air. The acquisition is still subject to due diligence around NanoAi’s intellectual property and financial statements. After that’s settled, the deal is expected to close within 60 days.

From the source: NanoAi has completed more than 60,000 validation tests for infection detection using its NanoAi Analyzer, which delivered results in approximately 30 seconds, according to Intellistake. Intellistake said it wants to combine its enterprise AI infrastructure with NanoAi’s air screening devices to deliver a sensor-to-decision capability in defence, healthcare, and industrial settings.

The context: Intellistake is a broad-ranging company publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol $ISTK. It positions itself as an avenue for retail investors to gain exposure to non-traditional assets by taking its own stakes in crypto, blockchain, and AI infrastructure companies. Last month, it took control of Gravity, a technological infrastructure for prediction markets, and opened a beta test for Austen, its AI content generation platform.

Final thought: In this instance, Intellistake is emphasizing an entry to the global defence market. In the NanoAi acquisition announcement, Intellistake noted the US government’s trillion-dollar defence budget for 2026 and a multi-billion-dollar opportunity in the defence AI and analytics market. While standoff threat detectors aren’t novel, Intellistake said most operators lack a software layer that brings the sensors’ data together.

Feature image courtesy NanoAi Technologies.