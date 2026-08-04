What killed your startup? (Live from Startupfest)

Leaders from Vector Institute, Toothpod, and Raw Signal Group share candid thoughts about AI, startup survival, and scaling in 2026.

It is an immutable law of entrepreneurship that more startups fail than succeed. That’s both a warning and the price of admission for any founder.

But it’s not fate, either. And knowing why most startups fail can be helpful in ensuring your startup succeeds.

“There has never been a more exciting time to found and build a company in Canada.” Melissa Nightingale

Success, failure, and the lessons learned from both were hot topics at our live edition of The BetaKit Podcast, recorded at the Startupfest village in Montréal’s Grand Quay in July. Featuring a killer lineup of Startupfest speakers (see list below), we discussed the leading causes of startup demise, playbooks for company scaling, and the potential of AI to be a catalyst for both.

The omnipresence of AI throughout the conversation (recorded in a very fun rapid-fire talk show format) wasn’t just because we had a director from the Canadian research hub, Vector Institute, on the panel. AI has saturated companies across verticals and business units, but like any tool, it can be used in beneficial or harmful ways. The conversational contrast between AI being used as an excuse to treat employees as less than people in one example, and a superpower helping small teams scale beyond their means in the next, was not lost on this humble live podcast moderator.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

So, how can founders best use the means at their disposal to keep their companies alive and thriving? Let’s dig in!

The BetaKit Podcast: LIVE at Startupfest 2026

Johnathan Nightingale – Co-founder of Raw Signal Group

Fatima Khamitova – Director, Startups at Vector Institute

Vishar Yaghoubian – CEO / Co-founder of Toothpod

Melissa Nightingale – Co-founder of Raw Signal Group

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by MaRS Connect.

Discover ground-breaking solutions on MaRS Connect, a curated digital platform designed to accelerate real connections between Canada’s top startups and serious adopters, investors, and ecosystem leaders.

Visit MaRS Connect to learn more.

Feature image courtesy Cecile Roslin for Raw Signal Group.