Should Carney give Canadian tech a (tax) break?

Plus: Banks likely won’t be part of Real-Time Rail’s first phase.

Two years ago, Canada’s then-governing Liberal Party proposed a capital gains tax inclusion rate hike, and much of the country’s tech sector freaked out. While this plan was scrapped after Mark Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as party leader, the surprise decision and the message it conveyed had severely hurt the Liberals’ relationship with Canadian tech. As Roadmunk co-founder Latif Nanji told me last year, “The damage [was] done.”

Today, many of the same industry leaders have penned an open letter asking Carney’s Liberals for a capital gains rollover and a US QSBS-style tax incentive in the upcoming federal budget to better retain Canada’s entrepreneurs, talent, and capital. The key difference this time around is that both parties seem more receptive to working together.

As NACO CEO Claudio Rojas told BetaKit, “We want to see Canadian companies succeed, we want to control our own destiny, and that aligns quite well with the signals that we’re seeing from this government that they’re willing to take action.”

Hundreds of Canadian CEOs, investors, and other business leaders have signed the open letter. Its authors frame these measures as a means of derisking investments in domestic firms and incentivizing the reinvestment of associated profits in Canada.

As CVCA CEO Ben Bergen noted, it will take more than a single investment summit, budget, or prime minister swap to transform Canada. Others say it will also require more than just tax reform. Community builder Jesse Rodgers singled out removing personal guarantees on business loans and leases as another logical step.

These calls to do more signal how much has changed since 2024, when a large portion of Canadian tech was ready to run the Liberals out of town. Now, instead of regime change, Canadian tech feels emboldened to ask the new(ish) Liberals for sizeable tax breaks. With Canada’s latest budget expected to drop next month, BetaKit will be watching to see whether Carney heeds them.

Josh Scott,

Reporter

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Top stories from BetaKit

Real-Time Rail rollout

None of Canada’s Big Six banks are likely to participate in the first phase of the country’s long-awaited instant payment system, sources told BetaKit, raising questions about the system’s utility without the institutions that settle the bulk of Canada’s payments.

Edmonton Startup Week

The weeklong conference highlighted Alberta’s tech ecosystem with company-building workshops, panels on everything from AI to AgTech to fundraising, and a day dedicated to Edmonton’s burgeoning deep tech sector. Find all of BetaKit’s coverage here.

We want (to partner with) YOU

At a defence-focused Edmonton event, a Canadian military procurer told tech founders that the military is eager to work with them to make procurement “faster and better,” but it might be a new agency signing those contracts. This week, the feds tabled a bill to turn the Defence Investment Agency into a Crown corporation to make it more “commercial” and “efficient.”

A hardhat that watches your back

Edmonton-based SenseHuman AI is developing a hardhat with machine vision to give construction workers 360-degree worksite surveillance. It vibrates when it detects risks like trenches, ledges, or tripping hazards.

Bad signals on Bill C-22

Secure messaging platform Signal reaffirmed that it would shut down Canadian operations rather than comply with Canada’s controversial Lawful Access Act. The bill, which is currently before the Senate, would compel companies like Signal to keep user data and give law enforcement more power to collect it.

Sponsored stories

AI in engineering is moving toward a new operating model

Engineering teams are adopting AWS’s AI-Driven Development Lifecycle (AI-DLC) framework, with software consultancy and certified AI-DLC ambassador Dedicatted integrating AI across the entire software development process to streamline workflows, ensure human oversight, and accelerate delivery.

Intellijoint Surgical wants to prove Canadian medtech companies can grow on their own terms

Kitchener-Waterloo medtech company Intellijoint Surgical shifted away from an acquisition-focused mindset to build a sustainable, independent Canadian business, leveraging backing from Graphite Ventures and introducing its IJX partnership unit to expand its surgical navigation technology globally.

Deals and dollars

Who cashed in, or out, this week:

Mecka AI revealed a $60-million USD Series B round backed by Sequoia Capital, Nvidia, and others. (Toronto)

revealed a $60-million USD Series B round backed by Sequoia Capital, Nvidia, and others. (Toronto) Autonomous vehicle maker CyberWorks landed a $1-million Canadian Armed Forces contract. ( Markham, Ont.)

landed a $1-million Canadian Armed Forces contract. Markham, Ont.) Xanadu announced a multi-year strategic partnership with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to produce quantum chips. (Toronto)

announced a multi-year strategic partnership with semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to produce quantum chips. (Toronto) Scotiabank-owned Tangerine Bank launched a business banking platform for entrepreneurs. (Toronto)

launched a business banking platform for entrepreneurs. (Toronto) Polygrade emerged from stealth with $6.3 million USD in seed funding to solve home warranty claims with AI. (Toronto)

emerged from stealth with $6.3 million USD in seed funding to solve home warranty claims with AI. (Toronto) Screen-free educational tech startup Tokidos closed $3.15 million CAD to accelerate growth in Canada and abroad. (Montréal)

closed $3.15 million CAD to accelerate growth in Canada and abroad. (Montréal) Cohere signed a partnership with defence company Thales to bring agentic AI to the Royal Canadian Navy. (Toronto)

signed a partnership with defence company to bring agentic AI to the Royal Canadian Navy. (Toronto) BioRender released an AI agent to help users build scientific research images. (Toronto)

released an AI agent to help users build scientific research images. (Toronto) Fund management tech companies Brio and Losange Finance merged and rebranded as Stellé . (Montréal)

and merged and rebranded as . (Montréal) Eskasoni First Nation and Aeon Blue created a joint venture for a facility to make jet fuel out of seawater. (Cape Breton)

Main character

Read more on BetaKit

The refresh

Artificial or ‘Super Intelligent’?

You may have heard that US President Donald Trump is now calling artificial intelligence “super intelligence,” and a number of powerful tech execs have fallen in line. To track how we got here, Tech Policy Press has a deep dive into the origins of the term and how there’s no perfect, all-encompassing term to capture what we now call AI.

BetaKit Podcast · Oct. 12

“I think that we will look back on prediction markets the same way we look back on altcoins and … NFTs.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Koho CEO Daniel Eberhard discussed becoming Canada’s newest unicorn, (potentially) becoming Canada’s newest bank, the possibilities of launching a telecom, and why Koho won’t touch prediction markets. Watch and listen now ›

Contributors: Josh Scott (reporter), Madison McLauchlan (Montréal reporter), Douglas Soltys (editor in chief), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Trevor Nichols (web editor).

Feature image courtesy Mark Carney via X