Shopify makes more job cuts, this time targeting partnerships team

Layoffs come as Shopify restructures partnership division for stronger focus on agentic commerce.

Shopify has made what appears to be another round of layoffs, less than three months after its last job cuts. This time, the job losses have hit the company’s partnerships team.

Starting Wednesday morning, employees in the partnerships division of Canada’s largest tech company began posting on LinkedIn that their roles had been “eliminated” as part of a broader “restructuring” or “reorganization.” It’s unclear how many people lost their jobs.



When reached for comment, Shopify spokesperson Ben McConaghy pointed BetaKit to an X post from Shopify VP of partnerships Atlee Clark that declares “a new chapter” for partners at Shopify. McConaghy did not directly acknowledge BetaKit’s multiple requests for more information about how many people the company laid off.

The job cuts follow November layoffs that McConaghy said at the time “removed layers that created complexity without additional merchant value.” Shopify, no stranger to job cuts, also made sweeping layoffs that impacted thousands of employees in 2022 and 2023.

Clark said in her Wednesday X post that Shopify is now focused on “building low-friction systems and investing in high-trust relationships,” and that she will lead its new partnerships program to help merchants “capture the AI opportunity.” Shopify has been leaning into the potential of AI in e-commerce, striking deals with OpenAI and Microsoft, as well as co-developing a universal protocol for agentic commerce with Google.

Shopify’s partner program works with those building third-party tools and services for the e-commerce platform’s merchants. Clark said in her post that Shopify paid out more than $1 billion to its partners in 2025 alone.

Founded in 2006 in Ottawa, Shopify is an e-commerce platform that sells services to small merchants and large enterprises. The company is Canada’s second-largest company by market capitalization, worth just under $250 billion CAD.

In April 2025, CEO Tobi Lütke told Shopify employees that using AI was “a baseline expectation,” and that they would have to demonstrate why AI can’t help them before asking for more resources or staff. In September, COO Kaz Nejatian left Shopify to lead San Francisco-based real estate tech firm Opendoor, later bringing along his “second-in-command,” Giang LeGrice.

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

Feature image courtesy Shopify.