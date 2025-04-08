Scale AI offering $30-million envelope for Canadian companies to accelerate AI adoption

Government-backed AI hub to cover up to 40 percent of “high-impact” AI projects completed this year.

Federally funded innovation hub Scale AI has launched a $30-million fund to boost artificial intelligence (AI) adoption among Canadian companies as tech leaders embrace AI as a key productivity booster.

“It seemed imperative for us to act collectively to safeguard the competitiveness of Canada’s AI ecosystem.”

The initiative covers up to 40 percent of the cost of “high-impact” AI projects and is open to all Canadian companies, not just Scale AI members. The organization says it will prioritize projects that focus on the commercialization of AI products and solutions, particularly those that aim to boost productivity. Projects must be completed before the end of 2025 to be eligible for reimbursement.

Billot confirmed that the $30-million envelope is not net new capital, but comes from the organization’s existing budget.

“Amid rising geopolitical volatility and persistent economic uncertainty, it seemed imperative for us to act collectively to safeguard the competitiveness of Canada’s AI ecosystem. This moment calls for swift and decisive action,” Scale AI CEO Julien Billot said in a statement.

There are no minimum or maximum investment limits for selected projects, Billot told BetaKit, though an individual AI use case typically costs around $1 million. Scale AI will assess projects based on technological excellence, anticipated economic impact, and proposed timelines.

As one of the federal government’s Global Innovation Clusters, Scale AI receives federal and Québec government funding to drive the adoption of AI-powered solutions across sectors, boost AI and digital literacy, and help AI startups scale and commercialize.

The announcement comes as Canadian tech companies across verticals face uncertainty from tariffs imposed by the United States (US) disrupting supply chains and public markets.

Scale AI is not the only government-supported organization looking to finance AI projects that could help companies adapt. In February, Québec’s Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) launched a support program for Québec-based businesses to streamline operations and diversify supply chains away from the US. Québec-City based Vooban, also a Scale AI company, was commissioned to provide AI solutions and expertise for companies accepted into the cohort.

Scale AI’s $30-million incentive opportunity coincides with Canadian tech leaders doubling down on the use of generative AI. Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke told employees in a recent memo that effective AI usage is now a “baseline expectation” across the company, and will be a factor in performance reviews. Lütke also said that teams must first demonstrate AI can’t help them with a task before asking for more resources or staff.



Feature image courtesy Scale AI via LinkedIn.