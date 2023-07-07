R|T: The Retail Times – Amazon faces FTC antitrust case and free returns backlash

Plus: Meet the Shopify Ventures portfolio.

The Retail Times is a weekly newsletter covering retail tech news from Canada and around the globe.

Subscribe to R|T using the form at the bottom of this page to ensure you don’t miss out on the most important retail tech news every week!

Toronto-based startup Boxhub, which offers an online marketplace for shipping containers, has raised a $12.4-million Series A round.

Founded in 2017, Boxhub provides an e-commerce and logistics platform for the purchase and delivery of new and used shipping containers.

Shopify's abrupt shift away from logistics in early May was just the most visible peak of a mountain of intense change for the Canadian e-commerce company.

Now, after all the internal restructuring and strategy changes, Shopify's quest to redefine itself may lie in what it's worked on all along: e-commerce software.

Are you ready for the challenges of the future? Highly skilled and adaptable talent, like co-op students, can help lead the transformation of the retail industry. Hiring Waterloo co-op students = investing in innovation.

With up to 70 per cent access to funding opportunities, students are affordable talent.

Hire today!

Lina Khan’s Federal Trade Commission has already filed three cases against Amazon.com Inc. Now she’s gearing up for the Big One.

In the coming weeks, the agency plans to file a far-reaching antitrust suit focused on Amazon’s core online marketplace, with the main allegation expected to be that Amazon leverages its power to reward online merchants that use its logistics services and punish those who don’t.

Shopify Ventures, the Canadian tech company’s venture arm, has unveiled its investment portfolio on its website launch on Wednesday.

The new website appears to be the first time that Shopify revealed its own investments. In the past, Shopify’s investments would be disclosed by the portfolio company as part of a broader funding-round announcement.

TuSimple, a leading developer of autonomous driving technology for heavy-duty trucks, is aiming to sell its U.S. business. The move to find a buyer is part of a year-long upheaval marked by management turmoil, the replacement of its board, the loss of a key partnership and accusations of improperly sharing sensitive technology with a Chinese startup.

Cart.com, an Austin-based company providing end-to-end e-commerce services, entered unicorn territory following a $60 million Series C round of funding to push its valuation to $1.2 billion.

This round follows an undisclosed number of reported layoffs in the company at the beginning of 2023.

As the economy has deteriorated, non-traditional investors have pulled back from the venture capital space and the IPO market has cooled.

Despite some positive signs recently indicating that the state of play is on its way toward improving, PitchBook analysts believe that it will still take some time for the overall VC market to rebound—let alone reach its previous highs.

Amazon made free returns an industry standard for online shopping, then the pandemic sent return rates soaring. Now, the company is trying to tame its returns beast without sparking customer backlash.

Canada is in a global race for the worldwide tech talent pool, according to Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. In a bid to stay ahead of competition, Fraser introduced what he called the country’s first strategy focused on attracting foreign tech workers.

Seoul-based e-commerce company Levit, an operator of the shopping app Alwayz, wants to make the shopping experience more entertaining and affordable after its $46 million Series B round.

Alwayz deviates from typical e-commerce platforms by incorporating social features like short videos and gamification into online shopping to draw customers.

Subscribe to The Retail Times

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Retail Times using the form below to make sure it hits your email inbox every week!



