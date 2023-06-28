Shopify’s venture arm unveils portfolio in new website launch

Shopify’s investments focus on funding the companies that support its merchant ecosystem.

Shopify Ventures, the Canadian tech company’s venture arm, has unveiled its investment portfolio on its website launch on Wednesday.

The new website appears to be the first time that Shopify revealed its own investments. In the past, Shopify’s investments would be disclosed by the portfolio company as part of a broader funding-round announcement.

This is something we have been doing for a while, but we never put a website together- If you are a founder in the commerce space, and are looking to raise funds, you should come build with us at https://t.co/TQX9dbOqSA — tobi lutke (@tobi) June 28, 2023

Shopify typically invests in companies that support its merchant ecosystem in the areas of financial services, marketing, and commerce.

In May, Shopify made an investment into Nigeria-based Nomba, which offers payments and banking tools for business owners in Nigeria.

Some of Shopify’s other past investments include Triple Whale, Loop, Stripe, Yotpo, WATI, and Crossing Minds.