Restructuring is here for Canadian startups as VC funding dries up

Top Stories of the Week

Burlington, Ont.-based Tiptap and Laval, Qué.’s Omnirobotic are restructuring after both startups were unable to secure the financing necessary to support their existing operations and obligations.

The two companies are the latest in a growing list of Canadian tech startups to restructure after facing difficulty securing venture capital during the downturn as rising interest rates and other factors have cooled investor interest in tech firms.

Alberta tech is hungry and global SaaS firms Vantage Circle and Eventcombo are making big bets on Calgary with plans to hire hundreds of people in the city.

Leading venture capitalists and top AI experts, from Cohere's Aidan Gomez to "AI godfather" Geoffrey Hinton, grappled with AI’s explosive rise in recent months.

Parsons spoke to the most significant changes she’s seen in AI development over the decades, before evaluating AI doomsayers and approaches to regulation of the technology.

Using natural language processing, KHP will continue to adapt its aggregated youth mental health dataset to the way young people speak, allowing frontline staff to offer more precise services to young people.

The team that pulled together a community-submitted list of all the events surrounding Collision conference in Toronto has done the same for Startupfest in Montréal, which takes place from July 12 to 14.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs