Raquel Urtasun reunites with Uber in autonomous trucking partnership

Toronto-based autonomous vehicle startup Waabi has teamed up with United States ride-hailing giant Uber’s logistics arm, Uber Freight.

The 10-year partnership will bundle Waabi’s core technology, Waabi Driver, with Uber Freight’s logistics platform, marketplace, and autonomous trucking operations to create what the two firms claim will be a “first of its kind” turnkey driver-as-a-service solution.

Jordan McFarlen is joining Conexus Venture Capital as a director after six years with the credit union’s business incubator Cultivator. “I’ll be jumping right in to support the current portfolio companies, and then we’re focused on the future,” McFarlen told BetaKit.

Early in September, Sean O’Connor announced he was stepping down as managing director of Conexus Venture Capital and Emmertech.

Digital assets infrastructure provider Aquanow has launched a blockchain technologies fund. It claims the AQN Digital Ventures Fund will give investors access to the next generation of founders and businesses.

Michael Kwok, head of venture capital at AQN Digital, said the fund is valued at $13.4 million CAD ($10 million USD) and targeting early-stage investments in blockchains and projects.

Scale AI, Canada’s federally funded AI Global Innovation Cluster, is presenting the country’s largest gathering dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence (AI), ALL IN. The event will bring together leading AI experts, industry members, startups, investors, and researchers to share their insights and explore how AI is transforming the Canadian economy.

With the explosion of remote work, there has been a paradigm shift away from major municipalities and toward smaller regions as people seek both livability and career prospects, said Pablo Listingart, Executive Director of tech skills school ComIT.

Speaking with BetaKit, Listingart shared his theory of how rural tech hubs can come to be—and what support they need to become sustainable.

Data from TECHNATION, a member organization of Canadian tech companies that bridges the tech industry and government policy, shows that Canadian firms have over 40,000 vacant positions that they need to fill as soon as possible.

Speaking with BetaKit, TECHNATION Executive Director for the Future Workforce Development Team, Sandi Campbell, shared more about the root causes of Canada’s tech talent gap and offered a solution for organizations looking for talent.

For the second time, the online cryptocurrency brokerage Netcoins is reporting a security breach of its network, this time resulting in a loss from its operational float worth $343,000 CAD. Netcoins is a subsidiary of Bigg Digital Assets.

