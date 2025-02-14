Musk eyes OpenAI, Shopify’s Kanye problem, and a Canadian startup at the Super Bowl

All three companies have faced or are facing copyright infringement lawsuits from publishers. OpenAI defeated a copyright lawsuit from publishers in November; Meta is facing a class action lawsuit for allegedly training its LLaMA AI model on a piracy database; and Anthropic recently reached an agreement with music publishers to keep its Claude chatbot from using copyrighted song lyrics.

The consortium of publishers suing Cohere allege the Toronto-based startup of unfairly using their content to train its AI models and displaying full or partial copies of articles.