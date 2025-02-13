Major media companies sue Cohere for alleged copyright infringement

Toronto Star, Condé Nast, Vox part of group alleging Cohere unfairly copied, used their content.

A group of major media companies filed a lawsuit today against Toronto-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) startup Cohere, alleging that it engaged in “massive, systematic copyright infringement and trademark infringement.”

The consortium of publishers suing Cohere includes The Atlantic, Condé Nast, Forbes, The Guardian, Insider, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, the Toronto Star, and Vox, among others.

In their complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, the publishers accuse Cohere of unfairly using their content to train its AI models and displaying full or partial copies of articles. “Left unfettered, such misconduct threatens the continued availability of the valuable news, magazine, and media content that publishers produce,” the document states.

“Cohere strongly stands by its practices for responsibly training its enterprise AI,” a Cohere spokesperson told BetaKit. “We have long prioritized controls that mitigate the risk of IP infringement and respect the rights of holders. We would have welcomed a conversation about their specific concerns–and the opportunity to explain our enterprise-focused approach–rather than learning about them in a filing. We believe this lawsuit is misguided and frivolous, and expect this matter to be resolved in our favor.”

Developing…

