Prevoir closes $750K pre-seed round to scale its AI-powered fashion platform

Calgary startup helps retailers and merchandisers single out trends and track fashion analytics.

Fashion tech startup Prevoir has closed a pre-seed funding round, raising $750,000 CAD to scale its platform.

The Calgary-born company’s platform uses AI and computer vision to extract product attributes and connect them to sales and inventory data, helping fashion retailers and merchandisers curate collections, predict trends, and analyze sales performance. Prevoir closed the funding round on January 9th, with Edmonton AI developer AltaML as the sole contributor.

“The goal is not to replace creativity.”

“We’ve been working together for a couple of years, and they really act like a co-founding company,” said Courtney Kos, who founded Prevoir in 2023 and serves as its CEO.

Kos said the decision not to bring in other investors at the moment was made by AltaML and Prevoir as they eye a possible late-2026 seed funding round. For now, Prevoir plans to use the $750,000 to further bring its platform to market, scale infrastructure, product capabilities, and customer support in line with growth.

“Right now, we’ve got our minimum viable product, and it’s easily accessible and downloadable by our ideal customer profile,” Kos said. “So, it’s about making us known and getting as many users on the platform as possible.”

Currently, the platform is available to businesses via a $250 USD ($345 CAD) monthly subscription model that provides access to Prevoir’s suite of services. As of December, 2025, Prevoir’s platform is also available on the Shopify app store.

Behind the scenes, Prevoir has also been conducting testing with several fashion brands, including New York’s Elie Tahari, to help validate the platform’s workflows, insights and use cases.

RELATED: Alberta government launching internal AI lab powered by AltaML

“We’ve been testing with them for about a year now,” Kos said. “They’ve been really interested in what we’re working on from its conception … it aligns with some of their business goals. They’ve been a really wonderful partner.”



In addition to pre-seed funding, Prevoir also received $50,000 from Alberta Innovates for product development. That money is going primarily toward developing Prevoir’s flagship Range Builder planning feature.

“It uses AI to surface recommendations based on historical performance patterns, and attribute-level insights while intentionally keeping creative decision making in the hands of the merchandiser,” Lindsey Fletcher, public relations specialist with Prevoir told BetaKit in a January 19th email. “The goal is not to replace creativity, but to save teams significant time, reduce manual spreadsheet work, and bring structure to the planning process.”

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Prevoir.