Pollin Fertility raises $20-million CAD Series A led by David Thomson’s Osmington Inc.

The raise highlights a recent flurry of rounds in the fertility space.

Pollin Fertility is set to open the doors of its first clinic in downtown Toronto armed with an all-equity $20 million CAD raised in its Series A led by Osmington Inc.

The round formally closed in August and marks an outsized amount in a sector that has seen some activity lately, following Future Fertility’s $7.6 million raise in January 2022 and Twig Fertility’s $8 million raise in June of this year.

Osmington Inc. is a real estate-focused private investment firm owned by David Thomson, considered to be the richest person in Canada.

Co-founded by medical director Dr. Kim Garbedian along with CEO Melody Adhami, Pollin says it has developed a custom electronic medical record (EMR) system. Built specifically for fertility, the EMR system makes the work between the clinic, care team, and embryology lab more efficient. Patients will also be able to interact with the clinic and its resources via a mobile app.

“Pollin’s software is built to capture a great deal of data points along the complex journey, so that AI and machine learning can be applied to all aspects affecting outcomes and success rates,” Pollin said in a statement to BetaKit.

According to Pollin, this round brings its total funding to date up to $25 million CAD, but declined to disclose its valuation.

“Those struggling with infertility deserve better. We can do better,” said Adhami. “Every business across the globe is innovating through technology and fertility treatments should be no different.”

Pollin claims it is responding to “the many fertility clinics” still running analog processes, and that it “employs a full technology and engineering team that is building out technology products.”

Vlad Amurjuev, Vice-President of Investments at Osmington will join Pollin’s board of directors as a result of the firm’s investment.

Pollin said the funding will be used towards building out its technology, its flagship clinic, and expanding to other provinces through satellite clinics.

Pollin is poised to open its 25,000 sq. foot flagship clinic to patients in downtown Toronto on October 16.

Feature image courtesy Pollin Fertility.