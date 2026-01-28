Pluvo heads to San Francisco to join the latest a16z speedrun cohort

Ottawa AI startup says it was selected from a group of more than 19,000 companies.

Pluvo is heading to Silicon Valley as a member of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz’s (a16z) latest speedrun cohort.



The Ottawa-based startup is developing AI-driven decision intelligence software that it calls “System of Judgment.” According to Pluvo, it uses AI to help organizations track their decisions over time, capture the context behind them, and turn that knowledge into a shared institutional memory across the organization.

St. John’s-based CoLab Software provides a similar internal knowledge tracking platform focused on engineering. This kind of AI software intends to capture the experience of veteran employees, so new recruits aren’t limited to learning through one-on-one conversations with company mentors or spending years building similar expertise.

Pluvo says its selection into a16z speedrun, which was announced Wednesday, reflects “growing conviction” that the next wave of enterprise software will be defined by new systems that help with decision making.

“A16z speedrun is designed for companies that aren’t just building features, but redefining how software works,” Pluvo CEO Alex Labrèche said in a statement.

The a16z speedrun is a selective, 12-week accelerator program that comes with $1 million USD ($1.36 million CAD) in equity investment, access to millions of dollars in credits for software and AI tools, and hands-on mentorship and networking with one of the world’s most prominent venture firms. The program is meant to accelerate select startups from early traction to breakout scale.

Pluvo said it is now operating in San Francisco for a US-led go-to-market push.

“Establishing a US entity was an important step for our growth,” Pluvo co-founder Vanessa Galarneau said in a statement. “Our customers and partners are increasingly US-based, and our go-to-market reflects that.”

Pluvo said it will use the momentum from the a16z speedrun to develop its core platform, making it better for finance teams, as well as expanding its platform into strategic operations, workforce planning, and other areas of decision-making. To do this, Pluvo said it is hiring engineers and developers.

Pluvo claims it was just one of more than 19,000 companies considered for a16z speedrun this year, and is among the few Canadian startups that have been accepted into the program. Toronto-based agentic AI startup OpenSesame was one of 50 companies to make the cut last year.

Feature image courtesy Pluvo.