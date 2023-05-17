Pfizer Canada partners with Communitech to launch health-focused accelerator program

The open call for proposals ends on May 31.

Kitchener-Waterloo tech hub Communitech is working with Pfizer Canada to help scale up Canadian startups developing healthcare solutions.

Pfizer Canada has launched the Healthcare Hub, an accelerator program delivered in partnership with Communitech. The hub is specialized in the areas of vaccination tracking, drug shortage planning, women’s health, oncology diagnostics, as well as patient drug coverage and access.

Pfizer’s accelerator program in Canada builds on its network of 18 Healthcare Hubs across the world.







This initiative is in addition to Communitech’s other resources for healthtech startups as it aims to reduce barriers for procurement in healthcare innovation.

Founded in 1997, Communitech has been a long-time hub for Kitchener-Waterloo’s tech ecosystem with support programs for startups across different industries, including healthtech. Among its existing offerings for tech entrepreneurs is its Fast Track collaboratives (formerly named Future-Of collaboratives), meant to help Canadian companies navigate the procurement process.

Communitech’s Fast Track program includes a health stream, which is being run in partnership with Manulife, EY, TD, the Coordinated Accessible National (CAN) Health Network, and Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (OBIO).

RELATED: Vector Institute, Communitech partner to expand AI training program across Canada

Pfizer’s accelerator program in Canada builds on its network of 18 Healthcare Hubs across the world, including France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Israel, Singapore, and others.

Communitech has established other partnerships in recent months as it looks to offer more support programs for Canada’s tech talent. In January for example, the Vector Institute brought its talent recruitment platform and AI training program to Communitech’s network of startup and scale-up founders.

Featured image courtesy Pfizer.