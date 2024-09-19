Paper co-founder Roberto Cipriani steps down from day-to-day role

Montréal EdTech startup’s tumultuous summer continues following layoffs, leadership shakeups.

Paper co-founder, CTO, and COO Roberto Cipriani has stepped down from his day-to-day role at the Montréal-based EdTech company, BetaKit has learned.

Cipriani announced the leadership change in an internal email sent out to employees today, obtained by BetaKit. In the email, which BetaKit confirmed with Paper and Cipriani, the outgoing executive said he would instead focus his efforts as a board member and advisor to the company.

“This has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life, but I know that the time has come for me to take a step back and allow new leadership to bring fresh perspectives, taking Paper to the next level,” Cipriani said.

Cipriani’s departure follows a tumultuous summer for the EdTech startup, which replaced co-founder and CEO Phil Cutler with Silicon Valley EdTech veteran Rich Yang before cutting 45 percent of its HQ staff last month. Cutler also remains a member of Paper’s board.

Paper went on to cut the entirety of its Canadian tutor workforce, leading to unions representing Canadian Paper tutors in Ontario and Québec to threaten legal action.

“I know the past few months have been challenging, but we are making progress on our next chapter and with Rich’s leadership will continue to do so,” Cipriani said in the email. “I have confidence that Paper is on the right track for better days ahead and wholeheartedly believe in Paper’s future and the people who will shape its next phase.”

Cipriani’s email goes on to say he will continue to “be around” for the next few weeks as he transitions, and that this “not a goodbye” but an opportunity for him to provide guidance and support in a different capacity.

A Paper spokesperson did not respond to questions by press time regarding Cipriani’s motivations for stepping down or whether the company was seeking a new COO or CTO.

Cutler and Cipriani founded Paper in 2014 to provide accessible, 24/7 tutoring and homework support to help students from any background. While advertising its services as one-on-one, Paper has faced criticism for its tutors allegedly working with up to five students at the same time.

After the COVID-19 pandemic proved a boon to Paper’s mission, the startup secured $343 million CAD ($270 million USD) in Series D capital in 2022. Paper went on to make two acquisitions in March 2023, Readlee and MajorClarity, before laying off staff in August and September 2023. The Globe and Mail has also reported that Paper made layoffs in April 2023.

Feature image courtesy Paper via YouTube.