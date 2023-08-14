OMERS Ventures exits Europe while Pinegrove looks to scoop up discount startups

Plus: 1Password only Canadian company to crack 2023 Cloud 100 list.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

If you prefer this update hit your inbox every week, make sure to subscribe to the BetaKit Newsletter below.





Top Stories of the Week

Pulling out of the European market, OMERS Ventures has opted to refocus its investment efforts on Canada and the United States (US) amid the market downturn.

The retreat comes just four years after OMERS Ventures began ramping up its focus on the region with a €300-million fund for European startups followed closely by its first $750-million USD transatlantic fund.

As part of the move, Harry Briggs has been let go, while fellow OMERS Ventures European managing partner Jambu Palaniappan is joining Checkatrade as its next CEO.

If Pinegrove is looking to capitalize on low tech valuations, the firm will have a multitude of targets.

Per a May PitchBook report, during the first quarter of 2023, VC valuations in the United States (US) continued their descent, and down rounds increased. Pre-money valuations for venture-growth-stage companies in particular fell to a median of $90 million—a nearly 75 percent drop from the 2021 full-year record high of $355 million, according to PitchBook.

Alberta is pumping $45 million into hydrogen-related technologies.

The new funding will be used to support researchers, innovators, companies, and industry to develop technologies that are critical to advancing the province’s Hydrogen Roadmap and Natural gas strategy released in 2021.

Toronto-based 1Password is the only Canadian company featured in this year’s Cloud 100 list.

The list is a ranking of global private cloud-computing companies jointly created by Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, in partnership with Forbes magazine.

Fredericton-based criminal-intelligence startup Cybercheck has made Chris Ramsey its CEO, effective September 2023.

Ramsey has held senior executive roles at NASDAQ, and NYSE-traded firms, including Salesforce, where he led social media listening and analytics products to triple-digit growth as chief customer officer.

Coupled with geopolitical tensions, rising interest rates, and inflation, funding for startups in Canada and beyond has dried up, leaving some to make layoffs or close up shop.

According to Antler’s director of growth and portfolio Shambhavi Mishra, the fact Canadian founders still find it easier (and faster) to secure capital from the United States is among several taboo topics early-stage founders have raised at Startupfest this year.

Following the record-breaking peaks for venture funding in 2021, investors’ approach to capital deployment have shifted, with some calling it a “return to due diligence.”

RBCx Capital vice president Sue Umapathy, who’s been given the nickname ‘Capital Whisperer’ by her team, shared the firm’s approach to due diligence with BetaKit, confirming that timelines for that process have been increased.

Latest Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs