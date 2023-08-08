AppDirect was founded in Montréal and has moved to San Francisco.

Montréal-founded, San Francisco-based company AppDirect is launching a suite of managed network and infrastructure services with products it acquired from United States managed services provider ADCom Solutions.

A managed services provider is a third-party entity that offers support for businesses’ information technology systems in the form of network infrastructures, application, security, and administration.

AppDirect expanded its commercial partnership with Vodafone on Tuesday.

In this deal, AppDirect acquired two of ADCom’s main businesses: its enterprise monitoring and management platform VEEUE, as well as its network operations centre (NOC)–a centralized facility that monitors, manages, and troubleshoots an organization’s infrastructure, servers, applications, and other IT systems in real-time.

According to AppDirect, ADCom’s customers will continue to receive the same services and support following the acquisition.

Founded in 2009, AppDirect offers a platform that helps businesses sell software-as-a-service (SaaS) products through a subscription model. It features marketplaces, billing, reseller, and distribution solutions.

AppDirect COO Renee Bergeron said the addition of ADCom’s network operations centre and monitoring platform will give its users access to a “new managed services portfolio and provide them with the solutions they need to thrive in a changing business landscape.”

ADCom offers its NOC in two ways: as a service, enabling businesses to delegate continuous network monitoring and support; and on demand, allowing businesses to use ADCom’s NOC for specific tasks, incidents, or projects.

ADCom’s president RJ Chapple noted AppDirect’s investment, B2B platform expertise, and development teams will accelerate the company’s “time to market” with new enhancements.

Though AppDirect has been active in making acquisitions in the past, this deal with ADCom appears to be its first that only deals with the purchase of certain assets instead of an entire company.

Earlier this year, AppDirect acquired third-party technologies distributor Telecom Brokerage Inc. for an undisclosed amount. AppDirect’s other previous acquisitions include ITCloud.ca, Radialpoint, and AppCarousel.

Another component to AppDirect’s growth in offerings is actively establishing partnerships with other tech providers. On Tuesday, AppDirect announced its expanded commercial partnership with UK-based multinational telecommunications company Vodafone to enable technology advisors to sell Vodafone’s communication services through AppDirect’s marketplace.