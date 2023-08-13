CDNtech talks VC risk, due diligence, and the AI hype cycle

Tech luminaries brave tornados and beanbag chairs in this interview compilation recorded live at Startupfest.

It’s a very special episode for you this week, culminating what has become a Hot Pod Summer.

“I sometimes feel like Canada needs to up [its] risk-taking ability.”

Last month, the BetaKit Podcast crew was in Montréal for Startupfest, and not only did we host a live episode the main stage and moderate several panels at AccelerateFest, we were able to record a bevy of interviews with Canadian tech luminaries across the city’s Old Port. We’re talking David Nault (Luge), Sue Umapathy (RBCx), Shambhavi Mishra (Antler), Brittany Charlton (Ohh Foods), Nicolas Du Parc (Fonds FTQ), and The Crolls of Startupfest fame.

You’ll find links to the full interviews below as they go live, but consider this episode a compilation of the very best of our conversations—the crème de la crème as it were.

Let’s dig in.

As startups look to US for capital, Antler’s Shambhavi Mishra calls on Canadian VCs to lead more rounds

RBCx’s Sue Umapathy on the “return to due diligence” in a down market

Luge Capital’s David Nault on making investment decisions through the AI hype cycle

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys & Rob Kenedi. Produced & edited by Kattie Laur. Feature image courtesy MAIN.