Montréal AI conference ALL IN to expand with events in Vancouver, Toronto

Scale AI-run event series hits Vancouver on April 15 and Toronto on May 28.

Montréal-based AI conference ALL IN is expanding to the rest of Canada with two satellite events as it gears up for its fourth annual edition.

ALL IN is run by the federal government-supported innovation cluster Scale AI. The organization announced today it will host two ‘ALL IN Talks’ events this year: one in Vancouver on April 15 and another in Toronto on May 28. The flagship conference, which brings together tech industry leaders, academics, corporations, and policymakers to discuss the future of AI technology and promote its adoption, will return to Montréal this fall.

The new ‘ALL IN Talks’ events will run in Vancouver on April 15 and Toronto on May 28.

ALL IN CEO Isabelle Turcotte said in a statement that the new conference series aims to “engage innovators in key markets and unlock new opportunities for collaboration and real-world AI adoption across Canada.” This aligns with Scale AI’s broader goal of supporting the country’s AI industry and connecting AI companies with customers.

James Wells, CEO of Vancouver robotics company Sanctuary AI, and Angelica Lim, associate professor practitioner at the School of Computing Science at Simon Fraser University, will both be speakers at the ALL IN Talks West event, according to a spokesperson for Scale AI. Telecommunications firm Telus, which announced its sovereign AI factory at last year’s ALL IN conference, will co-host the Vancouver edition.

At ALL IN Talks Toronto, AI research hub the Vector Institute will co-present and showcase how AI can be applied across industries like healthcare and manufacturing, with a focus on growing Ontario’s economy. Toronto’s edition coincides with Toronto Tech Week, a non-profit community initiative running its second edition from May 25 to May 29.

“By bringing together leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs in Vancouver and Toronto, Scale AI is creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth,” industry minister Mélanie Joly said in a statement. “This initiative advances the Government of Canada’s vision for a future where Canadian excellence leads global advancements, ensuring our economy remains dynamic, strong and forward looking.”

The 2025 edition of ALL IN featured speakers such as executives from Toronto AI scaleup Cohere, Minister Joly, AI and digital innovation minister Evan Solomon, Canadian AI ‘godfather’ Yoshua Bengio, and representatives from major companies like Nvidia.

In a statement of his own, Solomon cited global innovation clusters as a federal program that helps Canada continue “to lead in AI innovation and maintain its position among global technology leaders.”

The 2026 edition of the flagship ALL IN event will run Sept. 16 and 17 in Montréal, with an expected attendance of more than 7,500 business leaders from 40 countries. Last month, Scale AI announced Germany as this year’s country of honour, after Solomon signed a joint AI declaration with Germany’s minister for digital transformation and government modernization, Dr. Karsten Wildberger.

Feature image courtesy ALL IN.