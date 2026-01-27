Toronto Tech Week signs new two-year agreement with City of Toronto

Host applications now open for 2026 edition of Canada’s “largest grassroots tech gathering.”

Host applications are now open for the 2026 edition of Toronto Tech Week, as the non-profit community initiative adds more partners and a new multiyear agreement with the City of Toronto.

Toronto Tech Week announced Tuesday morning that new supporting sponsors Osler, Bell, and Ada had joined returning founding sponsors Shopify, Google for Startups, and the City of Toronto. Toronto has renewed its support for another two years, which Mayor Olivia Chow said “reflects the City’s commitment to supporting the talent, ideas, and companies that power our innovation economy.”

“If you’re curious about Toronto tech, this is the most honest way to experience it.”

“Toronto is a global tech hub, and that means real jobs, real growth, and real economic impact to neighbourhoods throughout the city,” said Chow in a statement. “Toronto tech week is our chance to showcase what we’re building, and invite the world to build it with us.”

Organizers are hoping the renewed commitments will help Toronto Tech Week build on the momentum of its inaugural year last June, which saw more than 15,000 attendees and 500 speakers across 315 events. Launched initially as a community initiative to fill a gap created by Collision’s departure to Vancouver, Toronto Tech Week now claims it is the “largest grassroots tech gathering in Canada.”

“People are still learning that Toronto Tech Week isn’t one big conference; it’s a full week where the city kind of becomes the event,” Mell Truong, a Toronto Tech Week founding organizer, told BetaKit. “You can pop into a founder dinner, a workshop, a panel, then a social all in one day, depending on what you’re looking for.”

The best of Toronto Tech Week

Over 120 community partners are already on board for the 2026 edition, which will run May 25 to 29, including Golden Ventures, 1Password, DMZ, Elevate, Float, MaRS and BetaKit (full list here). BetaKit will once again set the pace for the week’s festivities, with the return of anchor event Most Ambitious Town Hall on Monday, May 25. The event will coincide with the release of the second annual BetaKit Most Ambitious, released in digital and print formats, to highlight inspiring tech efforts from across the country.

Toronto Tech Week expects to once again see over 300 independently hosted events in 2026, alongside the return of its Homecoming mainstage experience. Truong told BetaKit that, “The goal is to make it easier for attendees to find, share, and see the events that are most relevant to them, depending on their role or industry. We’re also encouraging folks to think and dream big when curating their events this year, so expect a variety of events across industries for 2026.”

BetaKit Most Ambitious and Most Ambitious Town Hall will return for Toronto Tech Week 2026.

Organizers also signalled to BetaKit that additional programming details and partner announcements will be released at a regular cadence in the coming months. For now, interested parties are encouraged to fill out the application form if they plan to host a Toronto Tech Week event.

“If you’re curious about Toronto tech, this is the most honest way to experience it,” said founding organizer Julia (Baird) Konefal. “Toronto Tech Week is built by Toronto for the world.”

Disclosure: BetaKit majority owner Good Future is the family office of two former Shopify leaders, Arati Sharma and Satish Kanwar.

BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner.