Meet the BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall full speaker lineup

Cameron Bailey, Olivia Chow, Eliot Pence, and more join BetaKit’s marquee Toronto Tech Week opener.

Toronto Tech Week’s marquee opening event has unveiled its full lineup of speakers.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey, Dominion Dynamics founder Eliot Pence, and more leaders from across Canada’s innovation ecosystem will join the BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall on May 25.

“We’re on a mission to change the country, and that only happens if Canadian tech keeps leading, keeps driving change, and keeps building on the ambition already in this ecosystem.” Eliot Pence,

Dominion Dynamics

Previously announced speakers include Waabi’s Raquel Urtasun, Xanadu’s Christian Weedbrook, Jim Balsillie, Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators, and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon.

“We’re on a mission to change the country, and that only happens if Canadian tech keeps leading, keeps driving change, and keeps building on the ambition already in this ecosystem,” Pence told BetaKit.

Hosted at the iconic TIFF Lightbox, the event will bring together more than 500 innovation leaders for meaningful conversations about strengthening the nation’s autonomy, security, and prosperity.

The Town Hall event will also mark the release of BetaKit’s annual Most Ambitious magazine issue, telling stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech and innovation. Presented in partnership with Uber, DMZ, and National Bank, all BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall attendees will receive a limited-run print copy of the 2026 edition of BetaKit Most Ambitious.

Katheron Intson, co-founder and CEO of Sentinel R&D, and one of the 2026 Most Ambitious honourees, says her message to founders is a straightforward question: “Why not Canada?” She added that Canada is a country that has repeatedly punched above its weight. “Now is the moment for a generational shift: to move from dependable supporter to sovereign innovator in defence technology.”

Featured speakers at BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall include:

Cameron Bailey – TIFF CEO

Katheron Intson – Co-founder and CEO of Sentinel R&D

Eliot Pence – Founder and CEO of Dominion Dynamics

​Christian Weedbrook – Founder and CEO of Xanadu

​Evan Solomon – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation

Olivia Chow – Toronto Mayor

Vass Bednar – Managing Director of the Canadian Shield Institute

Raquel Urtasun – Founder and CEO of Waabi

Melanie Woodin – President of the University of Toronto

​Jim Balsillie – Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators

Taking place from May 25–29, Toronto Tech Week has grown to become Canada’s largest grassroots tech gathering. This year, organizers expect over 15,000 attendees across more than 300 community-led events. More information about Toronto Tech Week’s full calendar of events can be found here.

BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner.