Canadian tech leaders to headline BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall

Raquel Urtasun, Christian Weedbrook, Jim Balsillie, and Evan Solomon help kick off Toronto Tech Week on May 25.

The marquee opening event of Toronto Tech Week returns with a focus on Canadian sovereignty.

Hosted at the iconic TIFF Lightbox, BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall will bring together over 500 leaders from across Canada’s tech and innovation ecosystem on May 25 for meaningful conversations about strengthening the nation’s autonomy, security, and prosperity.

BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall will also mark the release of the annual BetaKit Most Ambitious issue, telling stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech. Presented in partnership with Uber, DMZ, and National Bank, all BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall attendees will receive a limited-run print copy of the 2026 edition of BetaKit Most Ambitious.

Headline speakers include Waabi’s Raquel Urtasun, Xanadu’s Christian Weedbrook, CCI’s Jim Balsillie, and Minister of AI Evan Solomon.

Headline speakers include some of the nation’s most prominent tech entrepreneurs, including Waabi’s Raquel Urtasun and Xanadu’s Christian Weedbrook, both honourees in the inaugural BetaKit Most Ambitious issue. They will be joined onstage by Jim Balsillie, Chair of the Council of Canadian Innovators, Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, and a few yet-to-be-announced special guests.

“Bringing together people across the Canadian tech community to share ideas, celebrate progress, and support one another is exactly what helps ambitious technologies grow,” said Xanadu founder and CEO Weedbrook. “As a BetaKit Most Ambitious honouree last year, I’m excited to speak at BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall and continue the conversation.”

Taking place from May 25–29, Toronto Tech Week has grown to become Canada’s largest grassroots tech gathering. This year, organizers expect over 15,000 attendees across more than 300 community-led events. More information about Toronto Tech Week’s full calendar of events can be found here.

Tickets for BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall are limited. Secure yours now by using the embed below. Inquiries for BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall sponsorship packages can be made to partnership@betakit.com.

BetaKit is a Toronto Tech Week media partner.