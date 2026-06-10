General Fusion and Eavor take top spots on Time Magazine cleantech list

Five Canadian companies are among 250 of the world’s “top-performing” cleantech companies.

Canadian companies General Fusion and Eavor are the top two best-performing cleantech companies in the world, according to Time Magazine’s Top GreenTech Companies of 2026 list.

The news: The second-annual list, released on Tuesday with the help of data firm Statista, ranked the world’s top 250 best-performing companies developing or providing green technologies.

Vancouver-based General Fusion and Calgary-based Eavor received top scores of 96.68 and 96.37 for their work in fusion and geothermal energy, respectively. Three other Canadian companies made the list: Brookfield Renewable Partners ranked 25th, Hydrostor was 71st, and Carbon Upcycling landed in 138th place.

The list was whittled down from more than 8,300 applicants based on three pillars: positive environmental impact, innovation, and financial strength.

From the source: According to Time’s methodology, to be considered, “a company’s primary focus must be the development and provision of green technologies, products, or services that help mitigate or reverse the environmental impacts of human activity.”

Following the thread: According to JP Morgan, renewable energy has been playing an increased role in electricity generation as demand balloons from the increasing number of power-hungry data centres. While commercial fusion is currently theoretical, it offers the prospect of abundant, carbon-free power; General Fusion CEO Greg Twinney told BetaKit last May that many people believe, in the long term, that the world will run on fusion.

Final thought: General Fusion announced earlier this year that it will go public on the NASDAQ stock exchange, and Twinney speculated last month that a power plant operating on a fusion reaction could be running by 2035.

Eavor’s tech, on the other hand, has already been deployed. It has courted hefty investments from the Canada Growth Fund to pay for the first commercial deployment of its flagship Eavor-Loop geothermal plant in Geretsried, Germany. In December, Eavor said it officially began delivering power to the German grid from the facility.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy General Fusion.