BetaKit Most Ambitious returns on May 25

Marquee annual issue to spotlight innovators strengthening Canada’s autonomy, security, and prosperity.

Amid global uncertainty, the path forward is clear: Canada’s moment to build is now.

This May, BetaKit’s marquee annual issue, telling stories of bold ambition in Canadian tech, returns with a focus on national sovereignty.

Presented in partnership with Uber, DMZ, and National Bank, the 2026 edition of BetaKit Most Ambitious will spotlight Canadian innovators strengthening the nation’s autonomy, security, and prosperity.

BetaKit Most Ambitious launches on May 25, the first day of Toronto Tech Week. Town Hall tickets go on sale in March.

“Discussions of sovereignty and economic resilience increasingly shape our national policy and industrial strategy,” said Douglas Soltys, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief. “In such an environment, innovation becomes strategic infrastructure that will help determine Canada’s global position. BetaKit Most Ambitious exists to tell the story of those Canadians rising to meet the moment.”

BetaKit Most Ambitious will profile individuals, companies, and organizations across the country, identified and selected by BetaKit’s editorial team. Nominations will also be sourced from a variety of ecosystem partners, including BetaKit’s national network of Innovation Leaders.

The inaugural BetaKit Most Ambitious launched in 2025 to spotlight ambitious Canadians shaping the future of tech. With over 3,000 print issues delivered across the country, the 2025 edition told more than 70 stories of Canadian ambition across sectors, from deep tech to space tech and world-saving innovations. Read those stories here.

BetaKit Most Ambitious will launch in digital and print on May 25, 2026, the first day of Toronto Tech Week, Canada’s largest grassroots tech gathering.

Taking place May 25-29, Toronto Tech Week will once again commence with BetaKit Most Ambitious: Town Hall, hosting over 500 tech leaders at TIFF Lightbox. The anchor event will feature BetaKit Most Ambitious honourees alongside marquee speakers from across Canada’s innovation ecosystem. Tickets will go on sale in March, coinciding with the launch of Toronto Tech Week’s full calendar of events (sign up to BetaKit’s Luma event calendar to be notified when tickets are available).

Inquiries for BetaKit Most Ambitious or Town Hall sponsorship packages can be made to partnership@betakit.com. Reach out to the same address to request BetaKit Most Ambitious print issue distribution at your event.