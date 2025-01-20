Leaders from Clio, Certn, Humi and others talk M&A at TechExit.io

Join TechExit.io on Feb. 25 in Vancouver to learn how to navigate 2025’s dealmaking landscape.

A wave of exits and acquisitions in the first few weeks of 2025 is signalling continued heat in Canada’s tech sector.

In the last month alone, BetaKit reported that Carbon6 will be acquired for over $300 million CAD, 1Password made its largest-ever acquisition, Humi was acquired for $155-million CAD, and Payfare will join Fiserv in a deal worth over $200 million CAD. These recent announcements are part of a growing appetite for consolidation in Canadian tech.

For those navigating M&A this year, TechExit.io offers a rare opportunity to dive into the world of mergers, acquisitions, and strategic growth. Set for February 25, 2025 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, this one-day event has become a key stop on the M&A circuit. BetaKit is once again a proud media partner of TechExit.io.

With a sharp focus on preparing companies for acquisition and scaling strategically, TechExit.io offers actionable insights from those who’ve closed major deals and built enduring businesses. Key sessions at TechExit.io will dig into real-world stories and hard-earned lessons from leaders from across the dealmaking scene.

Jack Newton, CEO of Clio, will headline a fireside chat reflecting on the company’s $1.24-billion CAD Series F round. Newton’s journey offers a rare glimpse into what it takes to scale strategically in a competitive market.

Also taking the stage is Greg Malpass, founder of Traction on Demand, whose path to a successful 2022 acquisition by Salesforce offers valuable lessons for founders considering their own exit strategies.

Sessions like “Inside the Buyer Brain” will shift the focus to the acquirer’s perspective. Attendees will hear from Sarah Miller Wright of Certn, which made several acquisitions over the years, and Kevin Kliman of Humi, which has been both a buyer and, more recently, seller. Both will offer a candid look at how acquirers scout, evaluate, and close deals, as well as practical advice on positioning your company as their next target.

Maria Pacella of Pender Ventures, Krista Morgan of Edited Capital, Anush Sachdeva of RBCx, and Diraj Goel of GetFresh Ventures will share the investor’s perspective on M&A, while Jon Conlin of Fasken, Mark Longo of Osler, and Karl Sigerist of the Shaughnessy Group, among others will offer legal and advisory expertise.

As technology evolves, so too do the metrics buyers use to assess a company’s worth. TechExit.io’s 2025 program will also tackle today’s most pressing topics, such as strategies for partial exits and the role of AI in shaping company valuations.

